Bulls back to full strength for Lions semi-final

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named a full strength match-day squad to face the Lions in their Currie Cup semi-final in Pretoria on Saturday.

Stravino Jacobs retains his spot on the left wing as a revamped backline sees the return of David Kriel at fullback, while Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans resume their successful partnership in the midfield.



Kurt-Lee Arendse is set to continue his attacking form on the right wing, while Ivan van Zyl and Morne Steyn continue with their halfback pairing as the latter celebrates a ton of provincial matches for the Bulls.

Steyn's contributions to the Bulls at provincial level has been one of dedication and loyalty with all his appearances having been in the light blue jersey.

His 76 Currie Cup caps alongside 18 Vodacom Cup appearances coupled with five sanctioned friendlies is testament to not only his immense talent but also his professionalism.

Amongst the forwards, Duane Vermeulen resumes the captaincy and will man the back of the scrum alongside Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden as blindside and openside flank respectively.

Sintu Manjezi has been named at No 4 lock while his partner Ruan Nortje continues in his role as lineout coordinator in the No 5 jumper.

The young yet incredibly talented Schalk Erasmus will have the confidence knowing that his role at hooker will be aided by two Springbok props in Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane.



The bench is littered with players who have given their all when called upon and this weekend's finishers is no different with Arno Botha, Jacques van Rooyen, Embrose Papier and Chris Smith set to provide important fresh legs in a crucial match.

"We have reached the business end of the Currie Cup and I must commend our entire squad on getting us to this point. Every player in our ranks has contributed to our cause with enthusiasm and a never say die attitude," said White.

"Focusing on this weekend has been in our minds for the last two weeks and we have done all we can in terms of preparation. We know how to win and we have to do just that against a team that has pushed us each time we've played them," he added.

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 14:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Jan Uys, 20 Arno Botha, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 Francke Horn, 24 Nathan McBeth, 25 EW Viljoen, 26 Ross Cronje

