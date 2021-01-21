Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Bulls back to full strength for Lions semi-final

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn lines up a shot at goal during their Super Rugby Unlocked encounter against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on 16 October 2020.
Bulls flyhalf Morne Steyn lines up a shot at goal during their Super Rugby Unlocked encounter against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on 16 October 2020.
Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named a full strength match-day squad to face the Lions in their Currie Cup semi-final in Pretoria on Saturday.

Stravino Jacobs retains his spot on the left wing as a revamped backline sees the return of David Kriel at fullback, while Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans resume their successful partnership in the midfield.

Kurt-Lee Arendse is set to continue his attacking form on the right wing, while Ivan van Zyl and Morne Steyn continue with their halfback pairing as the latter celebrates a ton of provincial matches for the Bulls.

Steyn's contributions to the Bulls at provincial level has been one of dedication and loyalty with all his appearances having been in the light blue jersey.

His 76 Currie Cup caps alongside 18 Vodacom Cup appearances coupled with five sanctioned friendlies is testament to not only his immense talent but also his professionalism.

Amongst the forwards, Duane Vermeulen resumes the captaincy and will man the back of the scrum alongside Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden as blindside and openside flank respectively.

Sintu Manjezi has been named at No 4 lock while his partner Ruan Nortje continues in his role as lineout coordinator in the No 5 jumper.

The young yet incredibly talented Schalk Erasmus will have the confidence knowing that his role at hooker will be aided by two Springbok props in Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane.

The bench is littered with players who have given their all when called upon and this weekend's finishers is no different with Arno Botha, Jacques van Rooyen, Embrose Papier and Chris Smith set to provide important fresh legs in a crucial match.

"We have reached the business end of the Currie Cup and I must commend our entire squad on getting us to this point. Every player in our ranks has contributed to our cause with enthusiasm and a never say die attitude," said White.

"Focusing on this weekend has been in our minds for the last two weeks and we have done all we can in terms of preparation. We know how to win and we have to do just that against a team that has pushed us each time we've played them," he added.

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 14:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Jan Uys, 20 Arno Botha, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 Francke Horn, 24 Nathan McBeth, 25 EW Viljoen, 26 Ross Cronje

- Bulls media

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'One of SA's most underrated players' gives Dobson Kitshoff comfort ahead of Currie Cup SF
Covid-cleared Sharks boosted by presence of Bok tighthead Du Toit
Kolisi back to lead WP in Currie Cup semi-final, Kitshoff ruled out
Read more on:
lionsbullscurrie cupmorne steynjake whitepretoriarugby
Fixtures
Sat 23 Jan 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Xerox Lions
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 23 Jan 21 16:30 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Cell C Sharks
Cape Town
Sat 30 Jan 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
TBC
TBC
TBC
View More
Results
Sun 10 Jan 21
Phakisa Pumas 44
Vodacom Bulls 14
Sat 09 Jan 21
Tafel Lager Griquas 18
Toyota Cheetahs 22
Sat 09 Jan 21
DHL Western Province 0
Cell C Sharks 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
12
8
39
2. DHL Western Province
12
7
37
3. Cell C Sharks
12
7
35
4. Xerox Lions
12
6
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo