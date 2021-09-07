Bulls blow as Goosen ruled out of Currie Cup final following positive Covid-19 test

The Bulls were dealt a massive blow with the news that flyhalf Johan Goosen will miss the Currie Cup final after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to SuperSport.com, Goosen returned a positive result after a mandatory test 48 hours after the Bulls beat Western Province in their semi-final clash on Friday.

He is currently isolating in quarantine.

Up to this point, no further players from the Bulls group have tested positive as training continues for the final.

Goosen's absence will be a massive blow to the Pretoria franchise who are bidding for a second Currie Cup in a row, something that hasn't been achieved in the last 17 years.

Goosen has performed brilliantly in the playmaker channel for the Bulls and was particularly impressive as they demolished Western Province in their semi-final clash.

His place in the No 10 jumper is likely to be filled by Chris Smith who covered flyhalf from the substitutes bench against Province.