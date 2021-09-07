Currie Cup

2h ago

add bookmark

Bulls blow as Goosen ruled out of Currie Cup final following positive Covid-19 test

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johan Goosen. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Johan Goosen. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

The Bulls were dealt a massive blow with the news that flyhalf Johan Goosen will miss the Currie Cup final after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to SuperSport.com, Goosen returned a positive result after a mandatory test 48 hours after the Bulls beat Western Province in their semi-final clash on Friday.

He is currently isolating in quarantine. 

Up to this point, no further players from the Bulls group have tested positive as training continues for the final. 

Goosen's absence will be a massive blow to the Pretoria franchise who are bidding for a second Currie Cup in a row, something that hasn't been achieved in the last 17 years.

Goosen has performed brilliantly in the playmaker channel for the Bulls and was particularly impressive as they demolished Western Province in their semi-final clash.

His place in the No 10 jumper is likely to be filled by Chris Smith who covered flyhalf from the substitutes bench against Province. 

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullscurrie cupjohan goosenrugby
Fixtures
Sat 11 Sep 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Cell C Sharks
Loftus Versfeld
View More
Results
Sat 04 Sep 21
Cell C Sharks 28
Tafel Lager Griquas 24
Fri 03 Sep 21
Vodacom Bulls 48
DHL Western Province 31
Sat 28 Aug 21
Cell C Sharks 24
DHL Western Province 35
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
12
8
49
2. Cell C Sharks
12
5
40
3. Tafel Lager Griquas
12
5
35
4. DHL Western Province
12
6
35
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo