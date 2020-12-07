Currie Cup

Bulls, Bok scrumhalf set to sign with Saracens

Ivan van Zyl dots down for his try (Gallo Images)
Ivan van Zyl dots down for his try (Gallo Images)

Bulls and Springbok scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl is reportedly set to join English club Saracens.

Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone told Netwerk24 that while the move was yet to be confirmed, Van Zyl had indicated his desire to further his career in England.

"It's a real pity because Ivan is playing very good rugby at the moment. Obviously, we won't stand in his way if that's his decision (to leave). Saracens have made a good acquisition," Rathbone said.

English media reports indicate that Van Zyl will join his new team before the end of the year, but Rathbone insisted that the player won't be released before July 2021.

The 25-year-old Van Zyl has been involved at the Blue Bulls since 2008 when he represented the union at the Under-13 Craven Week.

He played six Tests for the Springboks in 2018.

Saracens were recently relegated from the Premiership after being found guilty of breaching the English RFU's salary cap.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

