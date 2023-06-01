Bulls boss Jake White 'disappointed' with Sbu Nkosi: 'He's got to make decisions'

Jake White placed the onus on Sbu Nkosi regarding the Springbok winger's precarious Bulls future.

White also expressed disappointment at Nkosi's social media post which some took to mean a slight against his employers.

Nkosi's future has been the subject of debate following his struggles in Pretoria since leaving the Sharks last year.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White placed the onus on Sbu Nkosi regarding the Springbok winger’s precarious future at the franchise.

Nkosi has been linked with a move away from the Bulls following his struggles since moving from Durban to Pretoria last year.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner scored twice in a World XV versus Barbarians exhibition game at Twickenham last weekend, proving his try-scoring abilities once more.

However, the moment was soured when his social media post made the rounds with some interpreting his words as a dig aimed at his current employers, with whom relations appear to be strained.

White said he was disappointed with what Nkosi wrote but insisted the player’s future was in Nkosi’s hands.

"It was reviving to my passion, to spend a mere week with men who are pure of heart. A break from being judged by men who are bigger in their minds than they are in reality," Nkosi wrote on his Instagram profile.

"I'm very disappointed with what he wrote on social media. He knows that. I’ve had a meeting with him," said White.

"Considering the Bulls let him go and play in a game overseas, to read the comments he made was obviously disappointing.

"But he's got to make decisions. He's a big boy now and he’s got to make decisions about where he wants to go and it's not always in anyone else’s hands other than the player.

"At this point in time, as I said, he's got to look and see where he wants to go. But he's not playing well enough, not training hard enough and I don’t see him warranting selection above guys that have been training in the group.

"It's not for me to discuss the guy’s future. He's a big boy now, a World Cup-winning Springbok, and he has to make decisions about where he wants to be.

"And he's got to make sure that those decisions are in the best interest of both himself and the club."

There have been links to the Stormers, too, for Nkosi, but head coach John Dobson poured cold water on the reports saying only that there was a "brief conversation", but the Stormers declined to sign the player.

"There was a brief conversation in March where somebody said, 'Would you ever be interested?' It never went further than that. But we said we weren’t," Dobson told News24.

Despite recent reports, Nkosi will not be short of potential suitors, especially after showing himself to be as good a try scorer as anyone when he’s played.

After his mental health sabbatical, Nkosi returned to score three tries in four matches, including in his first game back against the Stormers at Loftus in the United Rugby Championship.

White said it would be "sad" if Nkosi’s career fizzled out after the dizzying 2019 heights.

"It would be sad if that happened," White said.

"I’ve got kids his age and I don’t think anybody wants to see someone go from being a World Cup winner to not being guaranteed to play rugby. He’s a talented player."