Currie Cup

13m ago

add bookmark

Bulls earn bonus point win over 14-man WP at Newlands

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen and WP flank Johan du Toit duel for possession. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen and WP flank Johan du Toit duel for possession. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Bulls proved too strong for a 14-man Western Province outfit in their Currie Cup clash at Newlands on Friday night.

AS IT HAPPENED | WP v Bulls

The men from Pretoria ran in four tries to win 34-13, having led 17-13 at half-time.

The home side started in electrifying fashion as flanker Johan du Toit burst through the defence before off-loading sensationally to scrumhalf Paul de Wet, who cantered over the tryline.

Flyhalf Tim Swiel converted but the visitors were level almost immediately through winger Richard Kriel. Bulls pivot Johan Goosen levelled matters from the corner (7-7).

WP flanker Nama Xaba then continued his fine work and earned his side a kickable penalty at the breakdown. Swiel stepped up to put the hosts back in front (10-7).

A WP mistake from a lineout saw Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar score after 13 minutes. Goosen and Swiel then traded penalties before the biggest talking point of the match occurred with five minutes to go in the half. WP were reduced to 14 men after hooker Scarra Ntubeni was adjudged to have committed a dangerous high tackle.

The home side showed their determination to keep the score at 17-13 for large parts despite the numerical disadvantage.

But the Bulls' one-man advantage eventually told as scrumhalf Zak Burger helped the visitors stretch their lead. The boot of Goosen was enough to keep the home side at bay before winger Cornal Hendricks scored late on to give the Bulls a bonus point win.

Scorers:

WP

Try: Paul de Wet

Conversion: Tim Swiel

Penalties: Swiel (2)

Bulls

Tries: Richard Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Zak Burger, Cornal Hendricks

Conversions: Johan Goosen (3) Chris Smith

Penalties: Goosen (2)

Teams:

Western Province

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Juan de Jongh (captain), 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Leon Lyons

Substitutes (from): 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Deon Fourie, 20 Simon Miller, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Chris Schreuder 23 Rikus Pretorius, 24 Warrick Gelant, 25 Marcel Theunissen

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Richard Kriel, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17, Lizo Gqoboka 18, Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Keagan Johannes , 22 Chris Smith, 23 Sibongile Novuka

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullswpcurrie cuppretoriacape townrugby
Fixtures
Sat 31 Jul 21 14:30 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
Tafel Lager Griquas
Jonsson Kings Park
Fri 06 Aug 21 14:30 PM (SAST)
Tafel Lager Griquas
Sigma Lions
Tafel Lager Park
Fri 06 Aug 21 19:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Cell C Sharks
Jonsson Kings Park
View More
Results
Fri 30 Jul 21
DHL Western Province 13
Vodacom Bulls 34
Fri 30 Jul 21
Sigma Lions 33
New Nation Pumas 36
Sun 25 Jul 21
Vodacom Bulls 40
Sigma Lions 21
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
7
4
28
2. Cell C Sharks
6
2
24
3. New Nation Pumas
7
3
20
4. Tafel Lager Griquas
6
3
19
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo