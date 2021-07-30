Bulls earn bonus point win over 14-man WP at Newlands

The Bulls proved too strong for a 14-man Western Province outfit in their Currie Cup clash at Newlands on Friday night.

The men from Pretoria ran in four tries to win 34-13, having led 17-13 at half-time.

The home side started in electrifying fashion as flanker Johan du Toit burst through the defence before off-loading sensationally to scrumhalf Paul de Wet, who cantered over the tryline.

Flyhalf Tim Swiel converted but the visitors were level almost immediately through winger Richard Kriel. Bulls pivot Johan Goosen levelled matters from the corner (7-7).

WP flanker Nama Xaba then continued his fine work and earned his side a kickable penalty at the breakdown. Swiel stepped up to put the hosts back in front (10-7).

A WP mistake from a lineout saw Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar score after 13 minutes. Goosen and Swiel then traded penalties before the biggest talking point of the match occurred with five minutes to go in the half. WP were reduced to 14 men after hooker Scarra Ntubeni was adjudged to have committed a dangerous high tackle.

The home side showed their determination to keep the score at 17-13 for large parts despite the numerical disadvantage.

But the Bulls' one-man advantage eventually told as scrumhalf Zak Burger helped the visitors stretch their lead. The boot of Goosen was enough to keep the home side at bay before winger Cornal Hendricks scored late on to give the Bulls a bonus point win.

FULL TIME: DHL Western Province 13 - 34 Vodacom Bulls ????#TrueToTheBlue #CarlingCurrieCup??: Thinus Maritz pic.twitter.com/7yPm1ZWepb — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) July 30, 2021

Scorers:

WP

Try: Paul de Wet

Conversion: Tim Swiel

Penalties: Swiel (2)

Bulls

Tries: Richard Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Zak Burger, Cornal Hendricks

Conversions: Johan Goosen (3) Chris Smith

Penalties: Goosen (2)

Teams:

Western Province

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Juan de Jongh (captain), 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 David Meihuizen, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Leon Lyons

Substitutes (from): 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Deon Fourie, 20 Simon Miller, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Chris Schreuder 23 Rikus Pretorius, 24 Warrick Gelant, 25 Marcel Theunissen

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Richard Kriel, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Muller Uys, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17, Lizo Gqoboka 18, Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Keagan Johannes , 22 Chris Smith, 23 Sibongile Novuka