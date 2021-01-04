Currie Cup

Bulls extend squad for Lions clash as they await Covid-19 results

Jake White
Jake White
Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has named an extended squad in preparation for the Currie Cup clash against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

The Bulls' home game was originally scheduled to take place on Boxing Day but was postponed to Wednesday in order to combat the threat of Covid-19.

White revealed a 28-man squad on Monday as the team still awaits "a few Covid-19 test results".

The Bulls will be without Blitzboks stars Stedman Gans and Kurt-Lee Arendse for Wednesday's encounter.

The Pretoria-based franchise revealed that their final match day squad will be trimmed and finalised as soon as possible.

READ | Bulls v Lions: How do you like your steak?

"It's been an interesting and challenging season to say the least, with the past two weeks probably being our most testing yet," White explained.

"We haven't had a lot of time together following the isolation protocols, which doesn't make it ideal going into a crunch game like this one.

"Having said that, we're just excited to be able to play again and get our campaign back on track."

The Bulls currently top the standings on 35 points from 10 games, followed by Western Province (33 from 11 games), the Lions and Sharks (both on 33 from 11 games).

Kick-off is at 16:00.

Bulls extended match day squad: 

Lizo Gqoboka, Schalk Erasmus, Trevor Nyakane, Jan Uys, Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Duane Vermeulen, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Stravino Jacobs, Cornal Hendricks, Marnus Potgieter, Jay-Cee Nel, David Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Marcel van der Merwe, Walt Steenkamp, Arno Botha, Tim Agaba, Ivan van Zyl, Morne Steyn, Keagan Johannes, David Kellerman, Jade Stighling, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Joe van Zyl

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

