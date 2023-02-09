6h ago

Bulls grant ex-Sharks coach Sean Everitt a new rugby home with intriguing assignment

Heinz Schenk
Sean Everitt
Sean Everitt
PA/Supplied

A mere two months after being sacked as the Sharks' head coach, Sean Everitt has found a new - albeit temporary - rugby home at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls on Thursday confirmed to News24 that the 53-year-old has been roped in by the franchise as a consultant, with a specific focus on the upcoming Currie Cup campaign.

"We have indeed recruited him," said CEO, Edgar Rathbone.

"For now, Sean is subject to a short-term deal, one that essentially covers the domestic tournament. We'll see how things pan out afterwards."

Rathbone reiterated that Everitt, who commences his duties immediately, will not be involved in the URC and Champions Cup campaigns.

However, the appointment does clearly showcase again how seriously the Bulls view potential success in the hallowed but increasingly beleaguered Currie Cup, which kicks-off next month.

Its window overlaps significantly with the European competitions though, meaning that the depth of all the main franchises will be thoroughly tested.

As a result, Everitt could prove a wily acquisition, especially given his pedigree as a coach who can nurture youngsters.

He's been credited with shaping the early careers of notable Sharks exponents such as Jaden Hendrikse, Dylan Richardson, Boeta Chamberlain and Phepsi Buthelezi, while also guiding the Durbanites' Under-19 side to a national title in 2018.

With the Bulls expected to bank on a significant chunk of their promising rookies in this year's campaign, Everitt seems a decent fit.

"It doesn't happen often that you get the opportunity to get a guy like Sean involved," said Rathbone.

"Sean's a highly experienced coach who's been exposed to the rigours of the URC and Champions Cup and we're very confident he'll add real value to our Currie Cup setup."

Last year, the Bulls made their intentions on Currie Cup glory clear in appointing grizzled former Stormers head coach and Springbok assistant Gert Smal. 

