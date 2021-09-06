Currie Cup

Bulls in talks with Vermeulen over new contract - report

Sport24 staff
Duane Vermeulen led from the front (Gallo Images)
The Bulls are reportedly eager to sign a contract extension with Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Vermeulen's contract at the Bulls expired on 31 August but director of rugby Jake White is eager to see him continue his career in Pretoria.

The report added that the Bulls were preparing for life without the 35-year-old Vermeulen but made an about turn when he hinted in a press conference last week that he could keep playing rugby until the 2023 World Cup.

It is believed that several overseas clubs, including in Europe and Japan, are also interested in Vermeulen's services.

Vermeulen, who's currently with the Boks in Australia for the Rugby Championship, said last week his goals had shifted after he missed the British & Irish Lions series due to an ankle injury.

"You'll keep on pushing as long as you can. Until I can't keep up anymore. That's the big thing. I've spoken to Jacques (Nienaber, Bok coach) before and said I'll continue to give my best and play my part for as long as I can," he said.

"But if he can see I'm falling off the pace, then we'd have to sit down and discuss what's next and if my time has come and gone.

"But, for now, I'm still really pushing to be out there alongside my team-mates, and to keep representing my country as best I can.

"So, I'm looking forward to the next couple of challenges that lie ahead, and if that pushes me through to the next World Cup then so be it, I'm looking forward to that."

The Bulls are also eager to sign Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis, with talks ongoing between the 37-year-old and the Pretoria franchise.

"We haven't completed that signing by any means," White said last week.

"We've had meetings. But yeah, Bismarck is the calibre of player that we want here. I've said numerous times that it's tough competition in the northern hemisphere (United Rugby Championship) and you're going to need experienced players who've been exposed to those conditions. 

"It's important to have a guy like him involved."

