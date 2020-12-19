Burgeoning Lions continue fine form as they tame Sharks

The Lions indisputably established themselves as the form team of the Currie Cup as they claimed a 27-12 win over the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

It's their fourth victory on the trot and skyrockets them into the second position on the log.

Despite a pre-match expectation that the home side - given their healthy level of confidence - would employ their traditional attack-minded approach to stifle the Durbanites, this game turned into a tactical tussle where scoring opportunities were confined to kicks at goal.

However, in the build-up to the game, Lions skipper and pivot Elton Jantjies noted that he and his team-mates were working on ensuring that they capitalise on the fleeting and rare chances that present themselves in a strength-versus-strength tournament.

And they did exactly that in the 73rd minute when gifted outside centre Wandisile Simelane brilliantly exploited a skip pass, cut back to skilfully avoid the Sharks' Springbok winger S'bu Nkosi and went on the run that led to fullback Tiaan Swanepoel's clinching try.

It was no less than the Lions deserved as they were in control from start to finish.

As was the case in Bloemfontein last week, they stood up well in collisions and held sway in the set-pieces, particularly at scrum time, where the returning loosehead Dylan Smith discomforted Sharks tighthead Michael Kumbirai deeply.

They were also outstanding on defence, particularly in the third quarter when the visitors briefly threatened to mount some sort of comeback.

In all fairness, they were also assisted greatly by a Sharks combination that lacked any cohesion.

With the Lions once again monopolising possession and territory, they were required to absorb a lot of pressure and couldn't cope for most of the way, conceding a stream of penalties, which tallied a substantial eight by half-time.

In hindsight, the match was over as a contest in the 11th minute, when Lions wing Courtnall Skosan rounded off a sweeping move down the line in the left corner after the hosts opted not to kick for touch and mauled well.

It was an early score that landed a significant psychological blow.

So impotent were the Sharks on attack that two of flyhalf Curwin Bosch's four penalties were kicked from inside his own half.

In contrast, the Lions, without firing on all cylinders, made sure of scoring their points.