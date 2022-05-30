Cheetahs announce further contract extensions, return of former players

There was more good news for Cheetahs supporters on Monday with the franchise announcing two contract extensions and the return of two former players to Bloemfontein.

Andisa Ntsila and Gideon van der Merwe, who excelled for the Cheetahs during the Currie Cup, have committed to the team for another year.

The Cheetahs will also be bolstered by the news that former players flank Daniel Maartens and wing/fullback Tapiwa Mafura will rejoin the team in November after spending some time in Nelspruit playing for the Pumas.

Last week, the Cheetahs announced that stalwarts Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar had extended their stay at the franchise which sees the Springbok duo remain in Bloemfontein till the end of 2023.

The Cheetahs take on the Pumas in a Currie Cup encounter at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Kickoff is at 18:00.



