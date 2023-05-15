1h ago

Cheetahs announce three new signings, including former Stormers flyhalf

Stormers flyhalf Abner van Reenen evades Lions centre Burger Odendaal at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
The Free State Cheetahs announced the signing of three new players on Monday.

They are flyhalf Abner van Reenen, scrumhalf Reagan Oranje and hooker Vernon Paulo.

Van Reenen and Oranje will join the franchise in July, while Paulo arrives in November.

Van Reenen, a former Junior Springbok, moves from Rovigo Delta in Italy, where he played under former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

He is a former Stormers player, earning three caps in 2020 and 2021.

Paulo played for the North West University Eagles during this year's Varsity Cup and scored two tries during their win over the University of Cape Town Ikeys in this year's final.

Oranje was part of the Griquas squad during the 2021 Currie Cup.

The Cheetahs currently top the Currie Cup log and are next in action on Friday against the Sharks at 19:05.

 

