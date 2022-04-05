Cheetahs bolster their forward stocks from Russia, USA

The Cheetahs have bolstered their forward stocks with two overseas-based recruits returning home to South Africa.

No 8 Friedle Olivier has signed a two-year deal from Russian Rugby Premier League outfit Enisei-STM, while prop Hencus van Wyk returns to the Cheetahs after a stint at San Diego Legion in the United States.

Olivier, 29, played 88 senior matches for the Valke between 2013 and 2019 before heading to Russia, while 30-year-old Van Wyk is vastly experienced having played for the Bulls, Lions, Cheetahs and for three Japanese teams (Munakata Sanix Blues, Sunwolves and NTT Red Hurricanes).



Both players will report for duty in Bloemfontein in July.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs also announced that several stalwarts had extended their contracts.

Hooker Louis van der Westhuizen, lock Victor Sekekete, and flankers Gideon van der Merwe and Jeandre Rudolph all put pen to paper.



