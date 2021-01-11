Cheetahs captain off to Italy

Cheetahs lock Carl Wegner is set to leave the Bloemfontein franchise for Italian club Benetton.

Wegner captained the Cheetahs for majority of the season after veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar suffered a knee injury early in the campaign.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that Wegner will join the Treviso-based outfit later in the year.

Under Wegner's leadership, the Cheetahs finished fifth on the Currie Cup standings, just missing out on a semi-finals spot.

The 29-year-old's departure is another significant blow for the Cheetahs, especially after they recently lost locks Walt Steenkamp, Sintu Majezi (both Bulls) and JP du Preez (Sale Sharks).

Wegner, who was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, started his professional career at the Cheetahs in 2012, before moving to Stade Francais in France (2012-2014).

He returned to Bloemfontein for four seasons (2014-2018), before joining Toyota Verblitz in Japan in 2018.

He re-joined the Cheetahs last year.

