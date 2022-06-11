Currie Cup

Cheetahs crush Bulls to set up Currie Cup semi-final meeting with Pumas

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Daniel Kasende (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
The Free State Cheetahs will face the Pumas in the Currie Cup semi-finals after comprehensively beating the Bulls, who clash with Griquas next week, 35-5 in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The Bulls couldn’t mimic their United Rugby Championship team’s winning feeling – who shocked Leinster on Friday – as the Cheetahs ran in five tries to win to claim the win.

The Cheetahs took a commanding 28-0 lead into half time after scoring four converted tries in the first half through a Louis van der Westhuizen double and Daniel Kasende strike.

Astonishingly, they also kept the Bulls scoreless in the process, who came into the game as the Currie Cup log leaders after losing just one prior game to this one.

Buoyed by their inclusion in the next Challenge Cup, the Cheetahs played with spark and attacking vigour, which will light up the previously exclusively European competition.

The second half began as the first ended, with a Cheetahs score, this time playmaker Clayton Blommetjies rounding off a silky backline move and Ruan Pienaar converting his fifth conversion of the outing.

The Bulls eventually scratched the scoreboard through outside centre Stedman Gans, who printed away up the right-hand touchline to score.

Although the game remained open, the rest of the match petered out as the Cheetahs claimed a table-topping victory ahead of next week’s playoffs.

Scorers

Cheetahs – 35 (28)

Tries: Louis van der Westhuizen (2), Daniel Kasende, David Brits, Clayton Blommetjies

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (5)

Bulls - 5 (0)

Try: Stedman Gans

