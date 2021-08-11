Cheetahs, Lions share spoils in Bloemfontein try-fest

The Cheetahs and Lions played to a 44-44 draw in a high-scoring Currie Cup encounter in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

Both teams scored six tries as the lead changed hands several times.

The Lions, trailing by 44-41 shortly before full-time, were camped on the Cheetahs tryline but couldn't force their way over for a try. After winning several penalties, they opted to go for goal to level matters.

There was enough time for a restart but neither team could hang onto the ball and had to settle for a draw.

The Cheetahs led 23-17 at half-time.

Both teams played enterprising rugby although their defensive frailties were laid bare.

The Lions moved past Western Province into fifth position on the log standings, while the Cheetahs remained rooted to the bottom.

Scorers:

Cheetahs



Tries: Ruan Pienaar, David Brits, Craig Barry, Louis van der Westhuizen, Malcolm Jaer, Andisa Ntsila

Conversions: Pienaar (4)

Penalties: Pienaar (2)

Lions



Tries: Ruhan Straeuli, Rabz Maxwane (2), Jaco Visagie, Stean Pienaar, Burger Odendaal

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (4)

Penalties: Hendrikse (2)

FT | Toyota Cheetahs 44-44 Sigma Lions



It's a stalemate in Bloemfontein ??



With six tries each. The Toyota Cheetahs and the Sigma Lions play out to a draw in their Currie Cup clash. pic.twitter.com/jCWwQc40oP — SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) August 11, 2021

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Craig Barry, 13 David Brits, 12 Siya Masuku, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Reinhardt Fortuin, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Jean Droste, 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Cameron Dawson

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Aluluthu Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Victor Sekekete, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Mihlali Mosi, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Chris Smit

Lions

15 Fred Zeilinga, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Ruhan Straeuli, 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Lunga Ncube, 20 Travis Gordon, 21 Mark Snyman, 22 Ross Cronje, 23 Henco van Wyk