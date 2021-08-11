Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

Cheetahs, Lions share spoils in Bloemfontein try-fest

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lions flank Sibusiso Sangweni on the charge against the Cheetahs. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
Lions flank Sibusiso Sangweni on the charge against the Cheetahs. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

The Cheetahs and Lions played to a 44-44 draw in a high-scoring Currie Cup encounter in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cheetahs v Lions

Both teams scored six tries as the lead changed hands several times.

The Lions, trailing by 44-41 shortly before full-time, were camped on the Cheetahs tryline but couldn't force their way over for a try. After winning several penalties, they opted to go for goal to level matters.

There was enough time for a restart but neither team could hang onto the ball and had to settle for a draw.

The Cheetahs led 23-17 at half-time.

Both teams played enterprising rugby although their defensive frailties were laid bare.

The Lions moved past Western Province into fifth position on the log standings, while the Cheetahs remained rooted to the bottom.

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries: Ruan Pienaar, David Brits, Craig Barry, Louis van der Westhuizen, Malcolm Jaer, Andisa Ntsila

Conversions: Pienaar (4)

Penalties: Pienaar (2)

Lions

Tries: Ruhan Straeuli, Rabz Maxwane (2), Jaco Visagie, Stean Pienaar, Burger Odendaal

Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (4)

Penalties: Hendrikse (2)

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Craig Barry, 13 David Brits, 12 Siya Masuku, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Reinhardt Fortuin, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Jean Droste, 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Cameron Dawson

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Aluluthu Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Victor Sekekete, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Mihlali Mosi, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Chris Smit

Lions

15 Fred Zeilinga, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rabz Maxwane, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Ruhan Straeuli, 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Lunga Ncube, 20 Travis Gordon, 21 Mark Snyman, 22 Ross Cronje, 23 Henco van Wyk

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lioncheetahscurrie cupbloemfonteinjohannesburgrugby
Fixtures
Sat 14 Aug 21 13:30 PM (SAST)
Sigma Lions
Vodacom Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
Sun 15 Aug 21 13:30 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
Toyota Cheetahs
Jonsson Kings Park
Sun 15 Aug 21 16:00 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
New Nation Pumas
DHL Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 11 Aug 21
Toyota Cheetahs 44
Sigma Lions 44
Wed 11 Aug 21
Vodacom Bulls 56
Tafel Lager Griquas 33
Sat 07 Aug 21
DHL Western Province 40
Toyota Cheetahs 39
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
9
5
34
2. Cell C Sharks
9
3
30
3. Tafel Lager Griquas
9
4
26
4. New Nation Pumas
8
4
24
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo