Cheetahs maintain perfect Currie Cup start after bruising WP battle in Bloem

The Cheetahs beat WP 24-17 in the Currie Cup on Wednesday night.

The result sees them keep their unbeaten streak alive.

There was a moment of controversy in the second half as Rosko Specman received a nasty blow to the head.

The Cheetahs maintained their perfect start to the Currie Cup season, beating Western Province 24-17 in a frantic and scrappy affair in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

SCOREBOARD | Cheetahs 24-17 WP

The result means that the men from the Free State have now won all five of their fixtures in this year's tournament, solidifying their spot at the top of the log.

WP, meanwhile, stay fifth, outside of the playoff places.

This match was an arm wrestle for large periods and far from comfortable for the Cheetahs, who had been the form side in the competition heading into the contest having thrashed the Lions 66-14 in their last outing.

Western Province, however, were up for this from the very beginning and their defence, in particular, was impressive.

There was no shortage of intent from the sides in the opening period, but a combination of two clinical defensive systems and an inability to hold onto the ball at key moments meant there was nothing in the way of try-scoring opportunities in the first half.

It took a 58-meter penalty from Kade Wolhuter in the 16th minute to break the deadlock, and that contribution from the flyhalf was the only score in the first 40 minutes as WP went into the break 3-0 up.

Wolhuter then missed a penalty from about 50m out shortly after the restart, but the game got the spark it needed just a couple of minutes later when Frans Steyn received a kick and went charging up the field with a strong run.

The Springbok veteran drew the penalty from the WP forwards on the ground, and the Cheetahs opted against a shot at goal and instead set up an attacking lineout.

A smart, well-worked dummy maul off the lineout saw hooker Marnus van der Merwe go over. Ruan Pienaar converted expertly from the left touchline, and the game was finally moving in the right direction as the Cheetahs took a 7-3 lead.

WP then had a Sergeal Petersen try chalked off for a forward pass from prop Lee-Marvin Mazibuko in the build-up, and from the resulting scrum the Cheetahs won a penalty and set up another lineout that paid dividends again.

The Cheetahs set piece has been impressive all season, and this time it was a more conventional maul drive that was simply too powerful for WP as flank Gideon van der Merwe went over.

Pienaar again converted, and with the scoreboard reading 14-3 in favour of the hosts, WP would have been kicking themselves for not finding more reward during their periods of promise in the first half.

WP's try did come in the 69th minute, but in hugely controversial fashion.

Replacement Cheetahs speedster Rosko Specman was nearly knocked out cold after receiving a sickening blow to the head while trying to tackle Angelo Davids.

Play, ridiculously, was allowed to continue despite Specman needing urgent attention.

It saw the Cheetahs get the ball and attack, before another turnover saw WP launch an attack of their own.

Specman then had to try and make another tackle, but he couldn't even stay on his feet, and WP eventually got the score through Davids, who dotted down in the left corner.

Wolhuter converted, and the Cheetahs' lead was down to just 14-10 as Specman left the field.

A Pienaar penalty then extended the lead to 17-10, and the knockout punch came in the 70th minute when a Steyn linebreak set up Reinhardt Fortuin, who dived over for his side's third.

The Cheetahs then went in search of the bonus point try, but it was WP who had the last laugh when Roelof Smit scored after the hooter, securing a losing bonus point for his side.

Scorers

Cheetahs 24 (0)

Tries: Marnus van der Merwe, Gideon van der Merwe, Reinhardt Fortuin

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3)

Penalty: Pienaar

WP 17 (3)

Tries: Angelo Davids, Roelof Smit

Conversions: Kade Wolhuter (2)

Penalty: Wolhuter