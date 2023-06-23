Cheetahs make one forced change for Currie Cup final, Pienaar stays at flyhalf

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has made only one change to his team for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

Nqobisizwe 'Mox' Mxoli will start at loosehead prop in place of Schalk Ferreira, who is sidelined with concussion.

Veteran Ruan Pienaar, who scored 22 points in last weekend's 39-10 thumping of the Bulls in the semi-finals, retains the No 10 jersey as Rewan Kruger again starts at scrumhalf.

The versatile Pienaar moved into the flyhalf position last weekend after Siya Masuku was ruled out with a calf injury.

The rest of the Cheetahs match-day squad remains unchanged from last weekend.

Saturday's final at Free State Stadium kicks off at 16:00.

The referee for the match is Cwengile Jadezweni. He will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Stephan Geldenhuys, with Egon Seconds the television match official (TMO).

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Reinhardt Fortuin, 11 Cohen Jasper, 10 Ruan Pienaar, 9 Rewan Kruger, 8 Friedle Olivier, 7 Siba Qoma, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Nqobisizwe 'Mox' Mxoli

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Jeandre Rudolph, 20 George Cronje, 21 Daniel Maartens, 22 Evardi Boshoff, 23 Robert Ebersohn

Pumas

15 Devon Williams, 14 Andrew Kota, 13 Diego Appollis, 12 Ali Mgijima, 11 Etienne Taljaard, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Kwanda Dimaza, 7 Francois Kleinhands, 6 Andre Fouche, 5 Shane Kirkwood (captain), 4 Deon Slabbert, 3 Simon Raw, 2 PJ Jacobs, 1 Corne Fourie



Substitutes: 16 Darnell Osuagwu, 17 Etienne Janeke, 18 Dewald Maritz, 19 Malembe Mpofu, 20 Ruwald van der Merwe, 21 Giovan Snyman, 22 Gene Willemse, 23 Wian van Niekerk



