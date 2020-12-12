Currie Cup

Cheetahs name new forwards coach

Izak van der Westhuizen
The Cheetahs have named Izak van der Westhuizen as the replacement for outgoing forwards coach Corniel van Zyl.

It was confirmed last week that Van Zyl was exiting the Bloemfontein-based franchise to take up an offer from English club London Irish.

Van der Westhuizen has coached the union’s junior teams since 2015, following a successful playing career with the Cheetahs from 2007-2012. He also had a stint with Scottish side Edinburgh between 2012-2014 but retired from the game shortly after due to a series of concussions.

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he was an assistant with the senior team, helping to coach the line-outs.

- TEAMtalk media

