Cheetahs rave over Currie Cup sensation Mihlali Mosi: 'On par with Evan Roos and the likes'

Cheetahs No 8 Mihlali Mosi has been one of the revelations of the Currie Cup.

His inherent explosiveness means his coach Hawies Fourie believes his ball-carrying is on par with Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw.

Most impressive has been Mosi's ability to almost immediately get his conditioning on track despite lacking facilities for that before his move to Bloemfontein.

When the local rugby fraternity is quizzed on who is currently the most devastating ball-carrier in South African game, the answer is likely to be the Stormers' Evan Roos and Bulls' Elrigh Louw.



Yet the wily Hawies Fourie believes another name will be in the mix very soon, even though he's still playing in the relative backwaters of the Currie Cup.

Mihlali Mosi has been a revelation in 2022 for the Cheetahs, becoming a key member of his coach's pack in such a short space of time that even Fourie admits he's been surprised.

Indeed, the 25-year-old was still completing a final year of Varsity Cup action with the Madibaz - after initially making his name as a Walter Sisulu All Black - when Fourie swooped in and gave him a short-term contract.

Needless to say, that agreement was summarily extended once Mosi settled in last season.

Fourie clearly rated his dynamic recruit from the outset, but has been hugely impressed with how he's taken to a proper conditioning regime like a duck to water.

"I will be honest and say that I didn’t think he was going to make such rapid progress, which is an indication of what a gifted player he is. Mihlali caught the eye already at Walter Sisulu and took his game up a notch when he joined the Madibaz," said the Free State mentor



"But the most remarkable thing for me has been how quickly he’s transformed his physique because he only really got exposed to high-end gym facilities last year. We actually quipped together that it was the first time he was in a proper one. He’s an unbelievably hard worker, he does extras on our off-days on Wednesdays, where you’ll always find him in the gym."

It means his ceiling is a high one.

"His upper body strength is still developing, but he’s incredibly explosive and skillful. There’s so much we’re going to see from him," said Fourie.

"That’s great to see and also a privilege to be entrusted as coach with making him better."

Mosi passed a major test in Wednesday night's 29-15 victory over the Sharks in King's Park, where conditions were treacherous and possibly not conducive to his galloping style of play.

But he still managed to make several running metres despite having to keep his ball-carries tighter and continued his upward curve as a defender with 9 completed tackles without missing a single one.

It's little wonder he's mentioned in the same breath as Roos and Louw.

"His explosiveness means he’s a very good line-out option. He jumps very well and wins the set-piece where he’s the designated catcher at almost 100%.



"Mihlali is a brilliant ball-carrier, particularly because he’s so quick. He has good feet too, which invariably gives you the situation where he’s either going to gain metres and momentum or he’s going to make a line-break," said Fourie.



"When he arrived, I told him those attributes are already well developed, so he’s just had to improve his defence and physicality and that comes with his gym sessions.



"But his ball-carrying is a highlight for me. It’s better than many of his counterparts in the country.

In fact, I believe Evan Roos is the best ball-carrying loose forward in South Africa along with Elrigh Louw, but Mihlali is already a close second."



