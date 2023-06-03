Cheetahs, Sharks secure Currie Cup home semi-finals

The Cheetahs clinched victory against the Pumas on Saturday and secured a home Currie Cup semi-final.

The Sharks pulled ahead to defeat and dump the Lions out of the competition at Kings Park.

The Sharks keep their lead on top of the Currie Cup standings.

The Cheetahs secured a home semi-final with a win against the Pumas, while a spirited Sharks dumped the Lions out of the Currie Cup on Saturday.

In Nelspruit, the Cheetahs guaranteed themselves a home semi-final following a 29-14 victory, securing a top-two finish.

Leading 19-7 at half-time, the Cheetahs scored four tries against the defending champions, the Pumas, who only scored two tries.

Scorers - Pumas v Cheetahs Pumas 14 (7) Tries: Corne Fourie, penalty try Conversions: Tinus de Beer Cheetahs 29 (19) Tries: Gideon van der Merwe, Rewan Kruger, Marnus van der Merwe, George Cronje Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3) Penalty: Pienaar





Meanwhile, it was neck-and-neck until the second-half as the Sharks dumped the Lions out of the Currie Cup.

In Durban, the Sharks' performance in the second stanza saw them win 29-21 and move to the top of the log.

With the scoreboard level at 14-14 at half-time, the Sharks pulled clear thanks to Ntuthuko Mchunu's brace.

Leaders the Sharks now head into the final group matches with a two-point lead over the Cheetahs.

Scorers - Sharks v Lions Sharks 29 (14) Tries: Fez Mbatha, Aphelele Fassi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (2) Conversions: Lionel Cronje (3) Penalty: Nevaldo Fleurs Lions 21 (14) Tries: Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Dreyer, Sanele Nohamba Conversions: Nohamba (3)



