Cheetahs, Sharks secure Currie Cup home semi-finals

- The Cheetahs clinched victory against the Pumas on Saturday and secured a home Currie Cup semi-final.
- The Sharks pulled ahead to defeat and dump the Lions out of the competition at Kings Park.
- The Sharks keep their lead on top of the Currie Cup standings.
The Cheetahs secured a home semi-final with a win against the Pumas, while a spirited Sharks dumped the Lions out of the Currie Cup on Saturday.
In Nelspruit, the Cheetahs guaranteed themselves a home semi-final following a 29-14 victory, securing a top-two finish.
Leading 19-7 at half-time, the Cheetahs scored four tries against the defending champions, the Pumas, who only scored two tries.
Scorers - Pumas v Cheetahs
Pumas 14 (7)
Tries: Corne Fourie, penalty try
Conversions: Tinus de Beer
Cheetahs 29 (19)
Tries: Gideon van der Merwe, Rewan Kruger, Marnus van der Merwe, George Cronje
Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3)
Penalty: Pienaar
Meanwhile, it was neck-and-neck until the second-half as the Sharks dumped the Lions out of the Currie Cup.
In Durban, the Sharks' performance in the second stanza saw them win 29-21 and move to the top of the log.
With the scoreboard level at 14-14 at half-time, the Sharks pulled clear thanks to Ntuthuko Mchunu's brace.
Leaders the Sharks now head into the final group matches with a two-point lead over the Cheetahs.
Scorers - Sharks v Lions
Sharks 29 (14)
Tries: Fez Mbatha, Aphelele Fassi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (2)
Conversions: Lionel Cronje (3)
Penalty: Nevaldo Fleurs
Lions 21 (14)
Tries: Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Dreyer, Sanele Nohamba
Conversions: Nohamba (3)