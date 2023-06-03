1h ago

Share

Cheetahs, Sharks secure Currie Cup home semi-finals

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntuthuko Mchunu (Gallo Images)
Ntuthuko Mchunu (Gallo Images)
  • The Cheetahs clinched victory against the Pumas on Saturday and secured a home Currie Cup semi-final.
  • The Sharks pulled ahead to defeat and dump the Lions out of the competition at Kings Park.
  • The Sharks keep their lead on top of the Currie Cup standings.

The Cheetahs secured a home semi-final with a win against the Pumas, while a spirited Sharks dumped the Lions out of the Currie Cup on Saturday.

In Nelspruit, the Cheetahs guaranteed themselves a home semi-final following a 29-14 victory, securing a top-two finish.

Leading 19-7 at half-time, the Cheetahs scored four tries against the defending champions, the Pumas, who only scored two tries.

Scorers - Pumas v Cheetahs

Pumas 14 (7)

Tries: Corne Fourie, penalty try

Conversions: Tinus de Beer

Cheetahs 29 (19)

Tries: Gideon van der Merwe, Rewan Kruger, Marnus van der Merwe, George Cronje

Conversions: Ruan Pienaar (3)

Penalty: Pienaar


Meanwhile, it was neck-and-neck until the second-half as the Sharks dumped the Lions out of the Currie Cup.

In Durban, the Sharks' performance in the second stanza saw them win 29-21 and move to the top of the log.

With the scoreboard level at 14-14 at half-time, the Sharks pulled clear thanks to Ntuthuko Mchunu's brace.

Leaders the Sharks now head into the final group matches with a two-point lead over the Cheetahs.

Scorers - Sharks v Lions

Sharks 29 (14)

Tries: Fez Mbatha, Aphelele Fassi, Ntuthuko Mchunu (2)

Conversions: Lionel Cronje (3)

Penalty: Nevaldo Fleurs

Lions 21 (14)

Tries: Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Dreyer, Sanele Nohamba

Conversions: Nohamba (3)


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pumascheetahscurrie cuprugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 09 Jun 23 14:00 PM (SAST)
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions
Down Touch Investments Stadium
SuperSport
Fri 09 Jun 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
The Windhoek Draught Griquas
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas
Windhoek Draught Park, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 10 Jun 23 15:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 03 Jun 23
Cell C Sharks XV
Cell C Sharks XV 29
Fidelity ADT Lions
Fidelity ADT Lions 21
Sat 03 Jun 23
Airlink Pumas
Airlink Pumas 14
Toyota Cheetahs XV
Toyota Cheetahs XV 29
Fri 02 Jun 23
Vodacom Blue Bulls
Vodacom Blue Bulls 64
NovaVit Griffons
NovaVit Griffons 33
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo