Cheetahs veteran Ruan Pienaar to play beyond 40 as he signs for one more season

Ruan Pienaar has agreed to play one more season for the Cheetahs.

The utility back will turn 40 in March next year.

Pienaar has been instrumental in the Cheetahs' run to the Currie Cup final.

Veteran utility back Ruan Pienaar has extended his stay at the Cheetahs by another season.

It was widely expected that the current campaign would be the 39-year-old's final one as a player, but Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has revealed that Pienaar is not done just yet.

This is despite the fact that Pienaar will turn 40 on 10 March next year.

"Ruan has extended with us for another year so he will be with us for another season," Fourie said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Pienaar, who boasts 88 Test caps for the Springboks, was a star for the Cheetahs when they beat the Bulls 39-10 in the Currie Cup semi-finals last weekend. Playing at flyhalf, Pienaar contributed 22 points with his flawless boot.

"He will play the same role that he has played for us this year," Fourie added. "He is still enjoying his rugby and he is a very competitive person so he will want to finish his career on a high.

"He won't just play for money and will give his weight to the Cheetahs and give his input. He is our most experienced player and is always part of the conversation of what to do and how to do things.

"He will support (captain) Victor (Sekekete), he will be the leader of the backs and on the field he can play nine or No 10 and will be the general on the pitch as well. So, nothing different from the past season."

The Cheetahs will host the Pumas in the Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 16:00.







