Controversy surrounds Specman concussion call: 'We should've stopped play'

Cheetahs assistant coach Charl Strydom believes the match officials definitely didn't apply the right protocol with regards to Rosko Specman's concussion against WP.

Play was bizarrely allowed to continue despite the winger struggling to stay on his feet and even had to attempt another tackle moments later.

Specman's injury was the zenith of a generally bruising encounter that left both teams with sore bodies.

Cheetahs assistant coach Charl Strydom believes referee Morne Ferreira and his assistant erred in a potentially dangerous manner by not immediately halting play when winger Rosko Specman sustained a clear, immediate concussion during the side's Currie Cup victory over Western Province on Wednesday evening.

The former Blitzboks legend suffered the nasty blow in the 68th minute when he attempted to mark his direct opponent, Angelo Davids, only to come close to being knocked out cold.

Play was bafflingly allowed to continue, with the Cheetahs turning over possession and launching a fine counter-attack before Province hit back and rounded off a great score through Davids.

The sight of Specman somehow picking himself up and attempting another tackle - only to be easily sidestepped - was pretty galling.

"I definitely think the referee should've stopped proceedings immediately," said Strydom following the 24-17 win.

"If you look at the protocols around head injuries, they blow the whistle immediately when an incident of that nature occurs. Also, if protocol had been implemented, Province wouldn't have scored the try that brought them back into the game.

"But I definitely believe [play should've been stopped] straight away for Rosko's safety."

Strydom also confirmed that Specman would definitely need to immediately follow the standard return-to-play protocol, which means he probably won't be available for next week's crucial meeting with the Sharks in Durban.

The Specman incident was merely the zenith of a bruising encounter, with both teams hammering each other in contact, especially in the first half.

"Spekkies obviously will have to deal with his concussion. But I have to say that a lot of the guys looked 'injured' when they came in for half-time," said Strydom.

"They were just so tired. It was a tough game."

Specman took to Twitter on Thursday morning, saying it was his first concussion and that he was "okay".

"12 years of rugby and suffered my 1st concussion last night. Thank you to everyone for their msgs. The boy is okay. I’ll be taking it slow for a bit. @angelo_davids12 definitely had my number last night, but that’s the nature of the game... it’s all love!" he wrote.