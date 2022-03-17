Currie Cup

22m ago

add bookmark

Controversy surrounds Specman concussion call: 'We should've stopped play'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Angelo Davids bumps off Rosko Specman. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
Angelo Davids bumps off Rosko Specman. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
  • Cheetahs assistant coach Charl Strydom believes the match officials definitely didn't apply the right protocol with regards to Rosko Specman's concussion against WP.
  • Play was bizarrely allowed to continue despite the winger struggling to stay on his feet and even had to attempt another tackle moments later.
  • Specman's injury was the zenith of a generally bruising encounter that left both teams with sore bodies.

Cheetahs assistant coach Charl Strydom believes referee Morne Ferreira and his assistant erred in a potentially dangerous manner by not immediately halting play when winger Rosko Specman sustained a clear, immediate concussion during the side's Currie Cup victory over Western Province on Wednesday evening.

The former Blitzboks legend suffered the nasty blow in the 68th minute when he attempted to mark his direct opponent, Angelo Davids, only to come close to being knocked out cold.

Play was bafflingly allowed to continue, with the Cheetahs turning over possession and launching a fine counter-attack before Province hit back and rounded off a great score through Davids.

The sight of Specman somehow picking himself up and attempting another tackle - only to be easily sidestepped - was pretty galling.

"I definitely think the referee should've stopped proceedings immediately," said Strydom following the 24-17 win.

"If you look at the protocols around head injuries, they blow the whistle immediately when an incident of that nature occurs. Also, if protocol had been implemented, Province wouldn't have scored the try that brought them back into the game.

"But I definitely believe [play should've been stopped] straight away for Rosko's safety."

WATCH | Specman almost knocked out cold, referee criticised for not stopping play

Strydom also confirmed that Specman would definitely need to immediately follow the standard return-to-play protocol, which means he probably won't be available for next week's crucial meeting with the Sharks in Durban.

The Specman incident was merely the zenith of a bruising encounter, with both teams hammering each other in contact, especially in the first half.

"Spekkies obviously will have to deal with his concussion. But I have to say that a lot of the guys looked 'injured' when they came in for half-time," said Strydom.

"They were just so tired. It was a tough game."

Specman took to Twitter on Thursday morning, saying it was his first concussion and that he was "okay".

"12 years of rugby and suffered my 1st concussion last night. Thank you to everyone for their msgs. The boy is okay. I’ll be taking it slow for a bit. @angelo_davids12 definitely had my number last night, but that’s the nature of the game... it’s all love!" he wrote.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cheetahsrosko specmancurrie cuprugby
Fixtures
Wed 23 Mar 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Airlink Pumas
DHL Stadium
Wed 23 Mar 22 17:45 PM (SAST)
Cell C Sharks
Toyota Cheetahs
Hollywoodbets Kings Park
Wed 23 Mar 22 20:00 PM (SAST)
Sigma Lions
Vodacom Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
View More
Results
Wed 16 Mar 22
Vodacom Bulls 35
Cell C Sharks 21
Wed 16 Mar 22
Toyota Cheetahs 24
DHL Western Province 17
Wed 16 Mar 22
Tafel Lager Griquas 49
Sigma Lions 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Toyota Cheetahs
5
5
22
2. Vodacom Bulls
5
4
20
3. Cell C Sharks
5
4
18
4. Tafel Lager Griquas
6
3
15
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo