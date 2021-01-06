Covid-19 forces cancellation of WP v Sharks Currie Cup match

Saturday's final round Currie Cup fixture between Western Province and the Sharks has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was made after a number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Sharks camp.

SA Rugby confirmed in a statement that the match will be declared a draw, with both teams receiving two log points apiece.



The other two matches scheduled for this weekend - Griquas v Cheetahs in Kimberley on Saturday (16:30) and Pumas v Bulls in Nelspruit on Sunday (16:00) - remain unaffected.



The cancellation of the match means Western Province - currently in second place on the standings with 35 points behind the Bulls who also have 35 points, but boast a superior points' difference - will finish the pool stage of the competition on 37 points, with the Sharks moving up to third place, also on 35 points.



The two coastal sides will have to wait for the conclusion of Wednesday's trans-Jukskei derby between the Bulls and Lions in Pretoria (16:00) and the final two round-robin games this coming weekend to see who they will face in the semi-finals.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff