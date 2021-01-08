Currie Cup

Covid-19 forces change to Currie Cup playoff dates

  • The Currie Cup semi-finals and final will now take place a week later than originally scheduled.
  • This is as a result of Covid-19 challenges.
  • The final of the prestigious competition will now take place on 30 January.

SA Rugby has announced that the Currie Cup playoff dates for both the semi-finals and final will now take place a week later than initially planned.

The change is to ensure tournament integrity and allow the participants to manage Covid-19 challenges.

The semi-finals will now take place on Saturday, 23 January when the Bulls will host the Lions in Pretoria and Western Province take on the Sharks in Cape Town.

The final will be played on Saturday, 30 January.

“The integrity of the Carling Currie Cup was key in our discussions and the communication and co-operation between the four teams in the semi-finals is appreciated,” said Rassie Erasmus, director of rugby at SA Rugby.

“During the season teams affected by Covid-19 also had options to move their matches if they could agree on an alternative date – such as the recent clash between the Bulls and the Lions – even though it didn’t always materialise.

“We’ve agreed to move out the dates of the semi-finals and the final by a week to give all the teams the best possible chance to be ready for their matches, bearing in mind we did not have the option to move it out by weeks.

“I would like to thank the semi-finalists for their co-operation in ensuring that we can see the season play out the way it should – in spite of these challenging times – with a champion being crowned in the next few weeks,” said Erasmus.

Should a team not be able to participate in the semi-final because of Covid-19 infections, that team will forfeit the match and the opposing team will progress to the final.

If neither team is able to compete, the side with the most log points at the conclusion of the pool stage will progress to the final.

In the event of the final having to be postponed, an alternative date will be agreed between the teams.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

