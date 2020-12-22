Covid-stricken Currie Cup can't emulate Proteas' bio-bubble

The Bulls have reiterated again that SA rugby's unions wouldn't be in a position to complete the domestic programme in a bio-bubble.

As a result, the franchise is banking on their isolating players bartering time with their families over Christmas by doing so responsibly following last week's outbreak.

CEO Edgar Rathbone believes the players are mentally well prepared to deal with the current situation.

As the Proteas settle into life in a bio-bubble in Irene for almost three weeks, the hierarchy at nearby Loftus once again reiterated that a similar arrangement for the Currie Cup is simply not feasible.

The Bulls are the latest local rugby team to have been hampered by Covid-19 after a "substantial" number of players and team management tested positive for the virus last week.

Following the cancellation of their match against Griquas last weekend, they will now only fulfil their crunch fixture against the Lions - initially scheduled for Saturday - on January 6.

As SA Rugby and its top unions continue to struggle to host an unaffected domestic tournament, questions have been raised over whether the Currie Cup's run-in should be in a secure environment.

"The problem is, firstly, that we can't go into a bio-bubble on our own," Edgar Rathbone, the Bulls chief, said on Tuesday.

"A week later, you're exposed to opposition teams who weren't in a similar environment. If you're going to create a bio-bubble, you're going to have to have all the teams inside of it to be really effective."

The Premier Soccer League's six-week biologically safe environment earlier this year - the only reason why the 2019/20 season could be completed - cost a staggering R100 million.

Given that the local rugby industry already had to agree to a R1.2 billion cost-saving initiative in April, there's simply no way unions' severely compromised finances could help fund a similar initiative.

The Bulls then are relying on players and management exercising due care in their isolation period before their next round of testing on Sunday.

"The whole team is in isolation at home, which makes it easier to control the infection," said Rathbone.

"They will have no contact with other people outside of their families and we hope getting to spend Christmas with their families means they can come back recharged and refreshed.



"Obviously it's not ideal, but it has given the bodies some time to recover. I suppose there will be a risk of extended families potentially heightening exposure, but it is what it is."

Meanwhile, the lull in preparation could either refresh Jake White's charges after the recent loss to the Sharks or stifle them.

But Rathbone points out that's the name of the game in these uncertain times.

"There's a bit of a stop-start nature to this whole situation. But we knew from the start that it wasn't going to be a normal campaign. There were going to be interruptions," he said.

"I think the players were mentally prepared for those types of setbacks and we have (Mental coach) Dr Henning Gericke who's done a great job in that aspect.

"We might also have to prepare two squads for the two games that will follow close to each other, but the results are going to have to look after themselves."