Currie Cup lands new sponsorship, fixtures announced

The world's oldest provincial rugby competition has partnered with a Carling to officially become the Carling Currie Cup.

The new agreement will last for the next three seasons.

SA Rugby has also announced the fixtures for this month's Currie Cup, which sees the Cheetahs defend their title.

SA Rugby and South African Breweries (SAB) announced on Tuesday a new agreement that will see the world's oldest provincial rugby competition officially named the Carling Currie Cup.

The partnership will last for the next three seasons - marking Carling Black Label's debut in rugby - although the partnership between SA Rugby and SAB stretches back close to three decades.

"SAB has been a loyal partner to SA Rugby dating back to the days before rugby turned professional, so it gives me great pleasure to build on our association with them," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"This marks Carling Black Label's first rugby sponsorship, and we are thrilled to have such a well-established and successful brand associated with the Currie Cup, which is a competition that prides itself on its rich heritage.

"This is a fine fit because just as Carling Black Label is the beer of champions, winning the Currie Cup competition remains one of the biggest achievements in South African rugby. This association also resonates with the camaraderie in the sport and amongst SA's die-hard rugby fans.

"What makes this sponsorship even more significant is that Carling Black Label has partnered with us during one of the toughest economic climates in the sport and in business, and this certainly shows their passion for the Currie Cup and rugby."

The Currie Cup will officially kick off on the weekend of 27/28 November, culminating in the final on Saturday, 23 January 2021. All log points from Super Rugby Unlocked will be carried over to the Currie Cup.

The Cheetahs will defend the crown with the Lions, Bulls, Griquas, Pumas, Sharks and Western Province vying for the title.

The opening round of matches will see the Sharks host the Pumas, Griquas take on the Lions and the Bulls travel to Cape Town to face Western Province. The Cheetahs have a bye.

The action will build-up to the semi-finals on Saturday, 16 January 2021, when the top four teams on the log will slog it out to progress to the final (23 January).

Fixtures for the 2020 Currie Cup (all subject to change):

Friday 27 November

19h00: Sharks v Pumas (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday 28 November

16h30: Griquas v Lions (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

19h00: Western Province v Bulls (Newlands, Cape Town)

Friday 4 December

19h00: Pumas v Griquas (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Saturday 5 December

16h30: Bulls v Cheetahs (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

19h00: Lions v Western Province (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Friday 11 December

19h00: Western Province v Pumas (Newlands, Cape Town)

Saturday 12 December

16h30: Cheetahs v Lions (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

19h00: Sharks v Bulls (Kings Park, Durban)

Friday 18 December

19h00: Pumas v Cheetahs (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Saturday 19 December

16h30: Griquas v Bulls (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

19h00: Lions v Sharks (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday 26 December

16h30: Western Province v Griquas (Newlands, Cape Town)

19h00: Bulls v Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Sunday 27 December

16h30: Cheetahs v Sharks (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Saturday 2 January 2021

14h00: Pumas v Lions (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

16h30: Sharks v Griquas (Kings Park, Durban)

19h00: Cheetahs v Western Province (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Friday 8 January

19h00: Pumas v Bulls (‎Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

Saturday 9 January

16h30: Griquas v Cheetahs (Tafel Lager Park, Kimberley)

19h00: Western Province v Sharks (Newlands, Cape Town)

Saturday 16 January 2021: Semi-finals

Saturday 23 January 2021: Final

- Compiled by Sport24 staff