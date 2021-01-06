Currie Cup

Currie Cup playoff picture: Why WP will be watching Bulls v Lions closely

Lloyd Burnard
The four teams have already been decided, but there is still a lot to play for in the Currie Cup as the sides vie for home ground advantage in the semi-finals. 

The Bulls host the Lions at Loftus on Wednesday afternoon in a match that is potentially crucial to that playoff picture. 

As things stand, this is the way the Currie Cup log looks:

log

(Log courtesy of SuperSport.com)

It means that any one of the Bulls, Lions, WP or the Sharks could mathematically top the log by the time the round robin season ends this weekend. 

The Bulls, of course, can take a massive step towards securing that honour with victory over the Lions on Wednesday night but if they slip up, then the Lions will move to the top of the table having completed all of their regular season matches. 

It would mean that the sides would head into this weekend's final round of fixtures with everything to play for. 

These are the weekend fixtures:

Saturday, 9 January

WP v Sharks - 14:30

Griquas v Cheetahs - 16:30

Sunday, 10 January

Pumas v Bulls - 16:00

So, by the time the Bulls play on Sunday, they will know if there is still work to be done to secure top spot. 

So much hinges on Wednesday's match, though, and if the Lions win that then even the Sharks, but particularly WP, will start thinking about the possibility of finishing in top spot in what has been the most unique of Currie Cup seasons. 

Playing at home has been of particular motivation to coach John Dobson and his WP charges this season given that it is expected to be their last at the iconic Newlands before a move to Cape Town Stadium later this year. 

Since the very beginning of Super Rugby Unlocked back in October, WP have desperately wanted to ensure that they host the Currie Cup final on January 23 to give Newlands a fitting farewell. 

That might be out of their hands now, but the dream will certainly stay alive if Elton Jantjies and the Lions go to Loftus and cause an upset. 

Kick-off is at 16:00.

