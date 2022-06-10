Currie Cup

Currie Cup semi-finalists confirmed as Griquas edge Pumas, Sharks crash out

Compiled by Lynn Butler, Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Stefan Ungerer (Gallo Images)
Stefan Ungerer (Gallo Images)
Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

The four Currie Cup semi-finalists were confirmed after the Griquas edged Pumas in a Mbombela thriller, 45-44 on Friday night, with the two teams joining the Free State Cheetahs and Blue Bulls in the last four.

The Griquas’ victory means they finish third in the standings and the Pumas fourth, while the fifth-placed Sharks crashed out completely after losing to Western Province 28-21 earlier in the day.

As it happened | Currie Cup - Pumas v Griquas

The Bulls and Cheetahs face each other in Bloemfontein on Saturday (17:45) in a top-of-the-table clash that will determine who plays who during the 18 June semi-finals.

The Bulls currently hold top spot, but the second-placed Cheetahs can overhaul them with a bonus-point win, and if they deny their opponents a losing or four-try bonus point. Should the Bulls earn any sort of bonus point, separating first and second will come down to points difference.

On Friday evening, the Griquas snatched 45-44 after trailing 30-14 at half-time.

The Pumas were guaranteed a semi-final spot following the Sharks defeat to Western Province earlier in the day.

With that pressure off, the hosts scored five tries through IG Prinsloo, Chriswill September, Jade Stighling and a brace by Tapiwa Mafura.

Eddie Fouche had a solid showing with the boot as he slotted all five conversions and two penalties.

Meanwhile, the Griquas bounced back to fire in the second half, scoring six tries through Stefan Ungerer, Hanru Sirgel, Johan Mulder, Munier Hartzenberg, Rynhardt Jonker and Werner Gouw

George Whitehead landed two conversions with replacement Theo Boshoff slotting four conversions. Boshoff landed a 80-minute penalty to hand the Griquas a thrilling victory in Mbombela.

Scorers:

Pumas 44 (30)

Tries: Tapiwa Mafura (2), IG Prinsloo, Chriswill September, Jade Stighling

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (5)

Penalties: Fouche (2)

Griquas 45 (14)

Tries: Stefan Ungerer, Hanru Sirgel, Johan Mulder, Munier Hartzenberg, Rynhardt Jonker, Werner Gouws

Conversions: George Whitehead (2), Theo Boshoff (4)

Penalty: Boshoff

