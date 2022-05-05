Currie Cup XV to tackle Italy A in SA Rugby's 'Champions Match'

SA Rugby will once again host the 'Champions Match' in July this year.

They intend on taking the game to Gqeberha, hosted at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

The Champion Team consists of players selected by fans from all seven Currie Cup Premier Division teams.

SA Rugby on Thursday announced their intentions to host a second edition of the "Champions Match", a game consisting of players from all seven Currie Cup teams taking on strong opposition.

This year's opponents will be Italy A.

Fans will have a chance to pick their squads through various voting methods. A new addition has been added to this year's fixture: supporters have an opportunity to pick the coach as well.

The game will be staged in Gqeberha, hosted at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on 2 July (19:00). The exhibition match is a collaboration between SA Rugby and Currie Cup sponsors Carling Black Label.

Voting options: Supporters can select their Champion Team by voting through USSD, on Facebook Messenger or via the Carling Currie Cup website. To vote, fans simply need to purchase a promotional Carling Black Label 500ml can or 750ml bottle branded with Carling Champions Match artwork. Should they opt to use USSD they can do so by employing the unique code on the can end tab or under-liner of the quart, and dialling *120*660*unique code#. Fans may also vote via the Carling Currie Cup website by visiting www.carlingcurriecup.com (standard mobile data rates apply).

"We are proud to enable local rugby supporters and fans of Carling Black Label to choose their Champion Team, allowing them to basically make their 'fantasy team' dreams come true," said brand director Arne Rust.

"This match is another good innovation as we step [up] our efforts to increase fan engagement and offer something fresh for our valued rugby supporters and our loyal corporate partners," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

"Also, you only had to see the excitement on the faces of the Kenya players last year at Loftus to realise that the match was real highlight for them. I am sure that the members of the Italy A side will have an equally special experience when they play at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium."