43m ago

Damian Willemse: WP confident they'll win tug of war with Bulls

Damian Willemse.
(Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Western Province are confident that they will win a battle with the Bulls over the services of Damian Willemse.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that the Springbok, who can operate at flyhalf and fullback, has reached an agreement with WP Rugby and could put pen to paper on a new deal this week.

His current contract expires in October, but there is a clause which could see him released in July.

It's no secret that Bulls director of ruby Jake White wants to lure Willemse to Pretoria, but the WP Rugby Union is seemingly confident that he'll stay in Cape Town and it is also believed that WP's offer is bigger that that of the Bulls.

Willemse, 22, has played six Tests for the Springboks but had rather indifferent Currie Cup and Super Rugby Unlocked campaigns.

He started out at flyhalf but struggled to impose himself in the position before being moved to fullback by WP coach John Dobson.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

