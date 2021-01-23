Dobson, Kolisi 'devastated' after WP's Currie Cup exit: 'We only have ourselves to blame'

Western Province coach John Dobson and captain Siya Kolisi have reacted to their Currie Cup loss on Saturday.

WP lost 19-9 to the Sharks in what is almost certainly their final game at Newlands.

Dobson said he was "almost devastated" by the result and performance.

The looks on the faces of coach John Dobson and captain Siya Kolisi said it all on Saturday after Western Province were knocked out of the Currie Cup in what is almost certainly their Newlands farewell.

By the time the Rainbow Cup gets underway in April, and even if there are any more local fixtures as preparation for that tournament before then, Western Province are expected to have completed their full-time move to Cape Town Stadium.

It made Saturday's semi-final against the Sharks a hugely significant occasion for Dobson, Kolisi and everybody associated with Western Province rugby.

The players were determined to sign off at Newlands in style, with a win that would have seen them travel to Loftus next weekend for a Currie Cup final against the Bulls.

Instead, the hosts were poor on Saturday and, as Kolisi said afterwards, never found any rhythm.

They dominated the territory and possession stats for large chunks of the contest, but they could not implement any clinical execution when it mattered most as the Sharks fought and kicked their way to a 19-9 win.

This was nowhere near the performance that Dobson had requested and expected from his charges on their big day, and the disappointment was etched all of his face during his post-match press conference.

"It's more than disappointment ... it's almost devastation," he said.

"It was such an important game for us and I think we let ourselves down a lot. It's very sad.

"It's not how we wanted to finish here at Newlands and the players and everybody are more than disappointed."

Kolisi also tried to explain his emotions.

"It's just like Dobbo said," he started.

"It's a horrible feeling. With the build-up we've had this week and for us to perform like that ... we've only got ourselves to blame.

"There was no rhythm at all. We couldn't get going and I don't remember where we got a proper set piece or move going.

"They won all the small bits ... and they took their opportunities.

"It's tough for me to pinpoint one thing, but when they had their opportunities, they took them."

Never one to make any excuses, Kolisi acknowledged that the Western Province performance simply hadn't been up to scratch.

"It's the worst feeling ever and it's just the way it happened that made it even worse," he said.

"Maybe if we had played a bit better. It's really not the way we trained or spoke about things this week. It's horrible.

"We were prepared, but we didn't deliver when it mattered the most and it's really tough."

The Currie Cup final will see the Bulls host the Sharks on Saturday.