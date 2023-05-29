Dobson not planning to flood WP Currie team with URC players: 'It will be a mixture'

John Dobson is not planning to load the WP Currie Cup team with Stormers players all at once.

The coach says there will be a mixture of URC and Currie Cup players.

WP are fourth on the Currie Cup log but will likely need to win their final two games to reach the playoffs.

Despite the URC season being over, coach John Dobson says he won't flood Western Province's Currie Cup team with all the Stormers players.

WP currently sit fourth on the Currie Cup standings with two round-robin games remaining against Griquas (away) and the Sharks (home).

WP, however, are only ahead of the fourth-placed Lions and fifth-placed Bulls on pionts difference as all three teams boast 31 log points.

The Cape side will likely have to win both their final two Currie Cup games if they want to qualify for the semi-finals.

Dobson, though, feels it would be unfair to just throw all the URC players into the Currie Cup team.

"There's a human element to it as well. We lost 34-12 to the Lions, but hell, did we put in a good performance. You get 34-12 and then you get 34-12, if that makes any sense. I was proud of them," Dobson told reporters after the Stormers' loss to Munster in the URC final.

"So I think we will give guys like Marcel (Theunissen) and Willie (Engelbrecht), who haven't had much time, a run. (Leolin) Zas was injured for a long time. I am not just going to flick and bump all the Stormers down there now, no.

"Some of the guys, like Conor Evans and Adre Smith, were awesome against the Lions. It's not fair on them to go, 'Okay, URC season is over, here comes Ruben van Heerden'. It will be a bit of a mix."

Despite being up against it, Dobson said they would give it their best shot in the Currie Cup. He noted it was tough for them as they had three more weeks of URC action than the other top SA franchises.

"We will give the Currie Cup a scrap now and have a go," added Dobson. "We probably have to win both of our games against Griquas and Sharks. We will definitely give it a go. That was always our plan: to scrape into the Currie Cup semi-finals. I knew it would be tough. The truth is that we have been playing in the URC for longer than the other franchises and they have URC-ed up.

"The Currie Cup has massive emotion and pride, so we will give it a go, but it won't be at the expense of those guys who have been fighting. It will be a mixture. We will drip some in this week and maybe more in the week after."



