Dobson on WP's win over Bulls: We played some pretty careless rugby at stages

Western Province coach John Dobson said his side were guilty of playing "some pretty careless rugby at stages" during their 48-24 victory over the Bulls in first-round Currie Cup action at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Dobson was especially not pleased with his side's overall defensive performance and the fact that they conceded two tries and had a man sent to the bin in the last five minutes.

"I was quite pleased with some aspects of our performance like the set-pieces, possession and some of the effort on attack," said Dobson.

"We are probably disappointed with the scoreline. We conceded two tries in the last five minutes and we got a yellow card.

"We weren’t thrilled with our defence in the first half. I think we only made 10 tackles in the half and we missed a few.

"We knew that the young [Bulls] team would keep playing and I think we could have defended better.

"I think we were seduced a little bit by our set-piece dominance and that turned into playing some pretty careless rugby at stages.

"It was always going to be a tough game for us. The Bulls were dangerous because they had nothing to lose and everybody expecting us to win.

"But everything will have to be better at Ellis Park next week. The Lions will have some players back, and they are obviously hurting after what happened last night [the Lions’ 10-39 defeat to the Pumas on Friday].

"I don’t think our performance [in Pretoria] would be a win at Ellis Park. We got a lot of work over the next few days.

"I am really pleased for the debutants. I thought they all did really well.

"JJ Kotze is going to be a good hooker. Hacjivah [Dayimani] was great in the second half.

"All five debutants were good."

