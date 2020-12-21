Easy on the pudding! Currie Cup scheduling makes for unique WP Christmas

Western Province host Griquas at Newlands on Saturday - Boxing Day.

The players have been given Christmas Day off to be with their families.

WP also welcome back a number of players from injury, including wing Sergeal Petersen.

In a normal year, South Africa's premier rugby players would spend the festive period with family and friends, unwinding after a grueling season.

But, of course, there is nothing normal about 2020.

This year's edition of the Currie Cup continues to be threatened by the coronavirus crisis, well and truly into its second relentless wave in South Africa, and matches being lost along the way have certainly threatened the credibility of the tournament.

But with just three rounds of fixtures remaining, the race for second place - and a home semi-final - is giving the competition an injection of spice heading into this weekend.

The Lions in second and WP in fourth are separated by just three log points and with this almost certainly WP's final season at Newlands before a relocation to Cape Town Stadium in 2021, home ground advantage for the playoffs would mean a lot.

WP can go second with a win over Griquas on Saturday now that the Lions' clash against the top-of-the-table Bulls, also initially scheduled for Boxing Day, has been postponed to next week because of coronavirus cases within the Bulls squad.

It means that, on Boxing Day, the WP v Griquas match will be the only live rugby in the country.

It provides a unique situation for the players and coaches, but the good news for WP is that they have still been given the opportunity to spend Christmas Day with their families.

"It’s quite exciting," assistant coach Dawie Snyman said.

"It is a bit of an adjustment. Since lockdown, the mindset was to get back on the field and play rugby again, so we will take playing rugby on any day.

"It is a bit weird to have a training session just before Christmas and know you are playing just after Christmas, but it’s nice to be back.



"We will be training in the morning of December 24 – that’s Thursday morning – then everyone will spend Christmas with their families and we will get together on the morning of the matchday.

"We as a team are quite family-orientated ... so it is quite nice seeing each other around Christmas."

When asked if he would have to watch how much he eats at Christmas lunch in the knowledge that he now has a game the following day, wing Angelo Davids laughed.

"Definitely!" he said.

"It's going to be great to enjoy time with the family on Christmas day, but we need to also be focused on playing the next day."

There is also good news for WP on the injury front and particularly in the backline where all of wing Sergeal Petersen, centre Ruhan Nel and flyhalf Tim Swiel are expected to be fit and available for selection after recovering from their respective setbacks.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 16:30.