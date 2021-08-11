Currie Cup

Eight-try Bulls romp past Griquas to top Currie Cup standings

Johan Goosen on the charge against Griquas. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
The Bulls produced a dominant display to thump Griquas in a Currie Cup clash at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The men from Pretoria ran in eight tries to win win 56-33, having led 20-16 at half-time.

The bonus-point win saw the Bulls leapfrog the Sharks at the top of the Currie Cup standings. The men from Pretoria now boast 34 log points after nine games, while the Sharks are on 30.

The Sharks forfeited their game against the Pumas due to Covid-19 cases in the Durbanites' camp.

Griquas, meanwhile, remain third on the log on 26 points.

Scorers:

Bulls

Tries: Johan Goosen, Schalk Erasmus (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Gerhard Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Conversions: Goosen (4), Chris Smith

Penalties: Goosen (2)

Griquas

Tries: Stefan Ungerer, penalty try, Janco Uys

Conversions: George Whitehead (2)

Penalties: Whitehead (4)

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Jacques van Rooyen, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Jacques du Plessis, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Stedman Gans

Griquas

15 Ashlon Davids, 14 Eduan Keyter, 13 Chris Hollis, 12 Johnathan Francke, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Hanru Sirgel, 7 Luyolo Dapula, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain), 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Janu Botha, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Mox Mxoli

Substitutes: 16 Janco Uys, 17 Andrew Kuhn, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 Jeandre Leonard, 20 Gideon van der Merwe, 21 Raegan Oranje, 22 Andre Swarts, 23 Ederies Arendse

