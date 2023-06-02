Enough gas in the tank? Jake admits 'tired' Bulls need extra motivation for Currie Cup semi push

Jake White admitted difficulties in keeping his Bulls players motivated for an extra push as they fight to keep their season alive.

The Bulls are in a dogfight to make the Currie Cup semi-finals and need to beat the Griffons and Cheetahs with bonus points to progress.

White has stuck with strong teams for the bulk of the back end of the competition, with little rest for his European competition top guns.

Bulls boss Jake White admitted that it's gotten difficult to keep his players motivated for an extra push this deep into their gruelling season, as his team frantically chases a Currie Cup semi-final place.

White has adamantly fielded his strongest possible side, bar resting regular captain Ruan Nortje, flogging players who have had to deal with the first-ever Champions Cup season on top of the United Rugby Championship.

The Bulls made the playoffs of both European competitions and are in a dogfight to make the same knockout stages in the homegrown Currie Cup. And White, since taking full reins near the end of the URC, has uncompromisingly fielded his most senior sides weekly.

Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Sharks again making the right transfer chess moves, but will they be kings?

And he's done the same ahead of the Griffons visit to Loftus on Friday (17:05).

"It's difficult. I will say that I can sense the players are tired now," said White.

"This is the 46th week of our year. But we've entered the competition to give it credence and justice and we've given ourselves a chance to compete in it.

"There's no use putting your name down for a competition and then you don't want to be there at the back end of the competition.

"It is a difficult motivator for everybody, but I've got the buy in from the players that, while we've still got a chance and we put our name down for this competition, we do the best we can."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

The sixth-placed Bulls must win their last two matches with a bonus point and hope to amass a big enough points difference to ease their -43 current aggregate. They must also hope that two of the Cheetahs, Pumas, Western Province and Lions slip up and allow them into the top four.

Their 63-15 first game loss to the Pumas did them no favours at the start but they've clawed themselves back from four straight losses in the competition to six wins in their last eight games.

Now, White wants his players to throw everything at Griffons, who stunned them in the reverse fixture in Welkom, the game that spelt the end of Edgar Marutlulle's ill-fated, short-lived era.

"What we don't want to do is not give ourselves a chance," said White.

"We're also fully aware of our points difference having lost badly to the Pumas in the first game. It's made us have to catch up on not only points on the log but points difference.

"It's not going to be Sevens but the reality is that we've got to score as many points as we can if we want to stay alive in the competition.

"I used the analogy with the players the other day that, if you're at -4 in the last round of a golf competition and the leader's on -10 and they're in the clubhouse, you've got to shoot six under to win that competition.

"It doesn't matter whether people say you can or you should; you've got to do it to stay alive and win it.

"The stats are very simple. We're at -43 (points difference), we've got to at least get to a positive points difference by the last game and that means we have to score tries.

"And not only that, we have to keep them from scoring points against us."