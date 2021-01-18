Currie Cup

16m ago

Erasmus praises Currie Cup teams' perseverance in unusual season

SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus remains in isolation and will continue to work remotely due to a pre-existing health condition.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Monday congratulated the four Currie Cup semi-finalists and praised all the participating sides for their perseverance in what has been a challenging 2020 season due to Covid-19.

The Bulls will host the Lions in Pretoria on Saturday at 14:00 in the first Currie Cup semi-final, with the action moving to Cape Town at 16:30 for the second playoff match between Western Province and the Sharks.

The winning teams will progress to the final on Saturday, 30 January.

"The 2020 Currie Cup was certainly an anomaly with the Covid-19 pandemic creating a cloud of uncertainty both in terms of training and the match schedule," Erasmus said in a press statement.

"I would like to thank all the teams for their perseverance and the admirable way in which they responded to these challenges.

"This season tested the coaches, players, management staff and the provincial unions in a variety of ways, and despite this, we are preparing for an exciting end to the season where a champion will be crowned."

Erasmus added that the players and management involved in the season will know the full extent of the sacrifices that had to be made, and he also expressed his appreciation to competition sponsors, Carling Black Label.

"Those who experienced the trials and tribulations of this season first-hand will probably have a true understanding about what the season involved," he said.

"The cancellation and postponement of matches, players and management being out of action for 16 days after contracting the Covid-19 virus, matches in searing 37 degree heat, and team members spending Christmas and New Year away from their families for the first time are only a few of the changes they had to adjust to this year, and for that I would like to extend my gratitude to all involved.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Carling Black Label for putting their name and weight behind one of our flagship tournaments in a year that tested most industries and businesses to the limit - and had a direct impact on their business.

"Their commitment certainly illustrates their passion for rugby and the Currie Cup".

Erasmus said announcements on forthcoming competitions, Springbok team developments, and the shape of the 2021 season will be communicated once the details are finalised.

- SA Rugby

Fixtures
Sat 23 Jan 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Xerox Lions
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 23 Jan 21 16:30 PM (SAST)
DHL Western Province
Cell C Sharks
Cape Town
Sat 30 Jan 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
TBC
TBC
TBC
View More
Results
Sun 10 Jan 21
Phakisa Pumas 44
Vodacom Bulls 14
Sat 09 Jan 21
Tafel Lager Griquas 18
Toyota Cheetahs 22
Sat 09 Jan 21
DHL Western Province 0
Cell C Sharks 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Vodacom Bulls
12
8
39
2. DHL Western Province
12
7
37
3. Cell C Sharks
12
7
35
4. Xerox Lions
12
6
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
