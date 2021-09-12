Everitt not throwing Ward under bus, merely disappointed with Shark's poor tackling

Sharks coach Sean Everitt was disappointed with centre Jeremy Ward's defence during the Currie Cup final, but didn't want to throw him under the bus.

Instead, he believes the Durbanites' poor marking was a collective failure as the Bulls scored three soft tries tha gave them a decisive foothold.

Everitt hopes his players heed the lessons learnt in the game before the start of the United Rugby Championship.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt was reluctant to throw Jeremy Ward under the bus for two defensive blunders that proved match-defining in their comprehensive 10-44 loss to the Bulls in Saturday's Currie Cup final.



The inside centre twice shot out of the line, allowing the home centres Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe to both streak through gaps to score the opening two tries against the run of play.

Indeed, the Durbanites had dominated proceedings in the first half, but couldn't find a cutting edge and Ward's errors merely further undermined their challenge.

Yet the 25-year-old former Junior Springbok skipper had come into the starting line-up at the eleventh hour due to Marius Louw's withdrawal and his misreads attested to a player who simply didn't have time to prepare himself appropriately.

"From a preparation point we really did well this week in general. Unfortunately, we had a few guys going down with a tummy bug. Marius was one of them last night," said Everitt.

"He felt better on the morning of the game, but grew tired in the warm-up so we had to replace him. It's not an excuse for our loss, but I don't think that was the reason we let through the tries that we did.

"Jeremy and Werner (Kok) have played a few times together before."

Instead, the Sharks mentor bemoaned a defensive showing where the majority of the players simply didn't make good decisions.

He also hopes the harsh lessons learnt will put his squad in good stead ahead of the United Rugby Championship, which will be reinforced by some prominent new signings as well as the eventual return of a large contingent of Springboks.

"Every game is learning experience, especially a final, which is a massive one," said Everitt.

"We've got quite a few youngsters. It's how you take opportunities to get better that really counts. Our fundamentals let us down tonight, that's something we can take home and work on.

"If you look at our team as a collective, it's was really just that we got the small things wrong and they had massive consequences.

"I really thought we let in three very soft tries that made it very tough for us to get back into the game. It was disappointing."