Feisty Jake downplays Bulls slump: 'Can't be a crisis if you're alive in all competitions'

Bulls mentor Jake White has questioned how his team can be in a "hole" if they're still alive in all three competitions they're participating in.

The former Bok coach also notes that the side's poor form is also a consequence of the inevitable challenge of getting used to juggling all those competitions.

He argues that poor form will be forgotten if the Bulls manage to finish their season strongly.

The Bulls in a hole? What hole?



Jake White was quick to question creeping doubts among supporters and observers over the status of his long-term project at Loftus, feelings exacerbated by last weekend's nasty 15-63 Currie Cup pasting at the hands of a rampant Pumas at home.

And, to be fair, there can't be much quibbling about why such perceptions exist as since their 43-36 opening Champions Cup victory over Lyon at home on 10 December, the Bulls have lost eight of their 11 matches across three competitions.

In-between the team has had to deal with various off-field issues such as inspirational skipper Marcell Coetzee going on a sabbatical to Japan, processing the heartache and subsequent joy of Sbu Nkosi's absence and return due to his mental health challenges and White's own six-week sick leave after emergency surgery.

Clearly drawing inspiration from previous campaigns, the Bulls' director of rugby is more focused on how his troops end this campaign instead of dwelling on a poor run of form.

"I can sense that people are asking questions, but I can tell them that we've never been here before. We have youngsters who've never felt this sort of circumstances before. It's a challenge we've got to get through," White said on Thursday evening ahead of Friday night's Currie Cup showdown with Western Province at Loftus.

"How can you be in a crisis when you're still in the top 8 of the URC, in the last 16 of the Champions Cup and only lost one Currie Cup game to date? I certainly don't believe you can call that a hole.

"These are situations we have to go through as a group. We've got to go through these times. I know we'll get through this. It's still a long way to go. No-one's won anything yet. Last year Leinster won all their matches, only to lose the Champions Cup final and the URC semi against us.

"They ended up with nothing. That's where you are eventually judged, where you ended up when everything is done."

White had cautioned earlier in the season that South African teams - though John Dobson's Stormers are doing their best to prove the opposite - were going to experience hiccups this season because of the novelty of experiencing the juggling act of three concurrent competitions and to large extent has been proven right if one takes the struggles of the Sharks and Lions into account.

While he admits thoughts on whether he could've done things differently in this campaign are unavoidable, he's still unsure if things could've been different if he hadn't been forced into his mid-season hiatus.

"Of course it's a unique time. I look at many sporting codes and follow different coaches to gain insights and naturally, during a week like this, I wonder what I could've changed," said White.

"I was out for six weeks and while I'm not saying for one moment that my six-week absence is one of the reasons we're not winning - that would be arrogant of me - to be fair, I have been a bit disconnected from the team.

"It coincided with probably the toughest 7 to 8 games in a row since I've been involved here. We had Exeter, Lyon, the Stormers and Sharks over the holidays and then I was out of action.

"It was arguably inevitable that even if I were available and hands-on, we would've had the exact same fixture list and the same pressure. From my experience and reading between the lines, people are looking at what happened.

"We were always going to be under the pump with the fixtures and we had to try certain things. Sometimes, when you rearrange your squad, you lose cohesion but you end up getting players who believe they can play.

"That's one of the things that's so tough for a coach, if you keep the same group and don't win, the others are going to start asking when are their chances coming."

Teams: Bulls 15 David Kriel, 14 Quewin Nortje, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Francois Klopper, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Stedman Gans Western Province 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Kade Wolhurter, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Marcel Theunissen, 5 Connor Evans, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Kwenzo Blose Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Dylan de Leeuw, 20 Ben-Jason Dixon, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Bruce Sherwood

However, White isn't trying to paper over the cracks from the Pumas humiliation.



"We're not happy with last week's performance, let alone proud. It's not the standards we set," he said.

"[Pumas mentor] Jimmy Stonehouse shaking his head and smirking is not because he's an arrogant guy, it's because he understands rugby and sits in the box thinking: 'Jeez, can you believe there are so many things that go our way?'

"In saying that, they are champions and had five months to prepare for an opening game. I can tell you, if I prepare five months, I'll win the first game too. People should remember that the Pumas lost five games last year and walked away with the Currie Cup title. The domestic competition really isn't won in the first week."

In fact, White hopes the Bulls' rocky patch transforms into the classic situation of the side peaking at the right time.

"Sometimes you have to go down the dirt road and other times on the highway. At this stage, we haven't done enough to turn onto the highway.

"Sometimes in sport, staying on the dirt road and gritting it out is the success story. It's those stories that are remembered more than when you were cruising on the highway.

"It's the first time as a group we're in a situation like this, but I know we have the players to get through this."