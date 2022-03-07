Fireworks as SARU executive exits EP election after explosive Cannon's scathing criticism

SA Rugby executive board member Jannie Louw walked out amid elected EP president Maasdorp Cannon's scathing criticism of the mother body.

Cannon called SARU president Mark Alexander and deputy Francois Davids "sell-outs" and that the Springbok emblem was "racist".

On Saturday, Louw accused Cannon of "telling lies" after he defeated Vernon Stuurman at the EP Rugby Union elective conference.

SA Rugby executive board member Jannie Louw walked out of the Eastern Province Rugby Union's (EPRU) elective conference after elected-president Maasdorp Cannon doubled down on his criticism of the mother body.

Rugby administrator Louw was in Gqeberha for Saturday's conference as the South African Rugby Union's (SARU) observer to the proceedings.

However, Louw, who has been part of SARU's administration of the Southern Kings before, alongside late rugby administrator Monde Tabata, staged a walkout during Cannon's acceptance speech in which he censured the rugby governing body.

Cannon defeated his competitor for the EP president's post Vernon Stuurman by 108 votes to 77 at Callie High School.

According to the Herald, Cannon celebrated the occasion by reiterating his scornful stance on SARU, saying the sporting federation had not done enough to remove racism in rugby.

This came after Cannon told mourners at former prop Godfrey Thorne's memorial service a few weeks ago that SARU president Alexander and deputy president Francois Davids were "sell-outs" and that the Springbok emblem was "racist".

Louw, however, wasn't having it.

"You (Cannon) are totally wrong and are telling lies to the people," he is quoted as saying to Cannon in the conference before walking out.



"Go to the government and ask government for stats. You will see the stats. Don't tell lies."

However, Cannon would not backtrack, although adding that it was "a pity about (Louw's) exit."

Sport24

"I spent 14 months in detention for what I believed in, and the time for change is now," said Cannon in the aftermath of the storm.



"We have treated him (Louw) with respect, and that is disrespectful. We even allowed him to interject in the programme as an observer, which is not allowed.

"I don't think that if I am an observer at any other meeting, I can storm the podium and try to let something enter the record.

"If there is an issue with a relationship, that is not a way to build a relationship.

"It could be that the truth hurts. I am saying that SA Rugby has not changed.

"It is simple; why are they clinging to an emblem (the Springbok) Madiba believed he could buy them over, but he didn't.

"Now it is for us to correct our history, and we cannot apologise for it."

Louw was elected to the SA Rugby executive council, the board of governors for its corporate enterprise, in 2020. Previously, he was Griquas president for six years.

Cannon's election means he will serve on the SARU general council, which consists of 14 union presidents and is the highest rugby decision-making body in the country.