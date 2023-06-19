Five reasons why Hawies Fourie's peaking Cheetahs are in the Currie Cup final

The Cheetahs' appearance in this year's Currie Cup final justifies expected confirmation on Wednesday that they will play in the European Challenge Cup again next season.

Last Saturday's dismantling of the Bulls in the semi-final was the zenith of a campaign in which they've done a lot more right compared to the past few years.

Ruan Pienaar's amazing swansong and improved mental strength have been two of the hallmarks of the Free Staters' season.

And it will be a hometown occasion against the Pumas at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

This past weekend's 39-10 hammering of the Bulls in their semi-final was a triumph of pragmatism and focus.

Hawies Fourie's troops showed an immense physical edge in taming their opponents' URC-laden pack by harrying them on defence and exploiting indiscipline through the unerring boot of the seemingly age-less Ruan Pienaar.

Yet if that victory represented the zenith (to date) of the Free Staters' season, several other factors have brought them to this point.

Here are five reasons why the Cheetahs became a rock-solid bet for a seventh Currie Cup title in 2023.

RUAN PIENAAR

The Cheetahs' campaign hasn't been just about one man, but one could forgive supporters and observers who do hold that view.

Pienaar, who is 39 and slated to retire from all rugby at the end of the season, played like a game-manager in his prime.

He has been a commanding presence in all his appearances and - whether by luck or design - has avoided the injury niggles that hampered him previously at times since returning home to Bloemfontein back in 2019.

His unwavering class and secure decision-making also meant that Fourie could mask a lack of continuity and form in the flyhalf position, where injury blighted Siya Masuku's opportunity to build on a fine 2022 and Reinhardt Fortuin and George Lourens struggled to impose themselves.

In fact, Pienaar's move to No 10 proved the catalyst for the Cheetahs' final push into the play-offs after a mid-season wobble.

His influence deserves to be rewarded with silverware.

STAYING TRUE TO THEIR ROOTS (WITH A TWEAK)

Rugby romanticism stays strong in Bloemfontein, meaning that whenever the Cheetahs' brand of playing is discussed the phrase "attractive, expansive rugby" is invariably uttered.

Fourie, since taking over as head coach in late 2019, had grappled a bit with finding the right balance between freedom and structure, especially when the going got tougher.

But in 2023, he's got it right.

The Cheetahs have undeniably stayed true to their character by focusing on their attack and it has served them extremely well.

They've been the most free-scoring team in this season's tournament, racking up 439 points and 11 bonus points for scoring four tries or more in the regular season.

However, what needs to be highlighted here is that they have managed to find the try-line when on the back foot in terms, notably when they had little territory or possession against the Pumas, Western Province and Bulls away from home.

Such adaptability hasn't always been present in previous years, but it has emerged in a timely manner.

EMBRACING TRAVEL

The previous point noted that the Cheetahs were able to get their counterattack going in vital games, which is part of a broader theme of making full use of points on the road.

Indeed, Fourie's charges were remarkably adept at churning out wins in other opponents' backyards.

Winning in Kimberley, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nelspruit and Pretoria attests to a team that fully appreciated how important such available log points could become, especially given the fact that three of their four losses in the campaign came in Bloemfontein.

Basing one's assault on a trophy through away form is certainly eye-catching.

MENTAL STEEL

Mental fortitude has truly been a hallmark of the Cheetahs' campaign.

They did well not to dwell on a 21-61 mauling by the Pumas at home because, even though the whole of their first-choice squad was off to Toulon for the Challenge Cup play-off, the margin was potentially "shocking" enough to instill a few jitters.

Then there was the mid-campaign run where consecutive losses to the Sharks and Lions were followed up by a deflating draw with Griquas, which threatened to take the wind out of their sails.

Ironically though, their run-in was two away assignments to the Lowveld and the capital, which brought out the best in the players again and the log points to secure a home semi.

And they still haven't received enough credit for ruthlessly shrugging off their home struggles in Saturday's semi-final - in a statement of intent - to emphatically show that hosting a final should not, in fact, be a curse this coming weekend.

INSPIRED SIGNINGS AND DEPTH

Gallo Images

When the Cheetahs announced some of their recruits for the season, cynics would have argued that the franchise was losing its clout, even when it comes to competing with neighbouring Griquas and the Pumas for signatures.

Yet virtually every new (or returning) player enlisted proved his worth.

Tapiwa Mafura was allowed to leave for the Pumas back in 2020 in a move that was perceived to be unflattering to his career prospects, but he gritted it out enough in the Lowveld to earn a somewhat surprising return to Bloemfontein.

How wrong such perceptions proved.

The Zimbabwe-born utility back - who can speak fluent Afrikaans - transformed the Cheetahs attack with his hugely influential attacking presence at fullback, invariably breaking the line, rounding off attacking moves, and showing newfound grunt on defence.

When 31-year-old Friedle Olivier was plucked out of Russia to return to SA - his only claim to fame in the country had been a six-year stint at the Valke - nobody took much notice.

As it turned out, the 1.96m flanker has been a mainstay of the loose trio, indulging in the old-fashioned virtues of relentless relish for ball-carrying and some suffocating defence.

Munier Hartzenberg was arguably the best wing in the competition before injury ended his season prematurely.

Moreover, the fact that there was talk of a proverbial Bomb Squad among the loose forwards - Sharks-bound George Cronje was prominent - illustrated that the Cheetahs had better performing depth for some time.