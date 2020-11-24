Former Bok hooker: Award bonus-point wins to teams not at fault for cancelled games

Former Springbok hooker John Allan says teams not at fault for games cancelled due to Covid-19 should be awarded bonus-point victories in the upcoming Currie Cup.

During the recent Super Rugby Unlocked tournament, three games (Lions v Cheetahs, Lions v Pumas and Sharks v Stormers) were cancelled due to Covid-19 regulations with both teams receiving two log points.

Allan, via a column for the Rugby Rocks website, said there should be punishment for the team responsible for a cancelled game.



"While three Unlocked games were cancelled, the Bulls would still have topped the log had the team not at fault for those cancellations been awarded the full five log points (the other team would have got none).



"However, I still think giving teams two log points each for a cancelled game is unfair on the team that was able to play," Allan wrote.

Allan pointed to the English Premiership and Autumn Nations Cup where respective 20-0 and 28-0 bonus-point victories are awarded to teams not responsible for a cancelled game.

"SA Rugby should adopt a similar system for the Currie Cup, so that teams are rewarded for being health conscious," Allan noted.

Allan, a former Sharks hooker who played international rugby for Scotland (9 Tests) and South Africa (13 Tests), added that he felt the points obtained during Super Rugby Unlocked should not be carried over into the Currie Cup which starts this weekend.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff