Former Bok not too worried by Ivan van Zyl's English switch: He could be like Faf

Ivan van Zyl's departure for England later this year is a blow for the Bulls, but a potential boon for the Springboks.

Former Bok scrumhalf Werner Swanepoel cites how much the national team benefitted from Faf de Klerk's move to Sale back in 2017.

He's also confident Embrose Papier would flourish if he became the first-choice halfback at Loftus.

Ivan van Zyl's departure for Saracens later this year might be a blow to the Bulls' continuity, but his continued development would be of real benefit to the Springboks.



The 25-year-old scrumhalf enjoyed a career resurgence last season, proving instrumental in the men from Loftus' march towards a domestic double.

While it's undeniable that Van Zyl's departure erodes local depth, former Bok scrumhalf Werner Swanepoel points out that his stint in England could see him follow in the footsteps of World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach, who both improved by going overseas.

"We've seen from a Springbok perspective how someone like Faf's move (to Sale Sharks back in 2017) proved to be really valuable," he said.

"He's been instrumental to the national side's fortunes. Ivan could follow a similar route."

It's a marked change of fortune for Van Zyl, who, along with team-mate Embrose Papier, spent the best part of two years struggling for form due to the often clumsy rotation policy they were subjected to.

Following the high of both appearing in the Green-and-Gold in 2018, both men couldn't handle the selection strategy effectively.

Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby, initially hinted at continuing along those lines before Van Zyl became his first-choice No 9 with Papier providing energetic support.

"Ivan showed some really encouraging signs during the domestic campaign," said Swanepoel.

"He's been visibly more mature and consistent. The input of (legendary Bok halfback) Fourie du Preez has also been clear to see."

While Swanepoel is an advocate of a pecking order when it comes to the No 9 jersey, he's more than willing to acknowledge that Van Zyl and Papier's fundamentally different skillsets could and has been used well.

"I believe a coach should have a clear idea of who his first-choice scrumhalf is," he said.

"But that doesn't mean you can't change things up when the complexion of a game changes. That's what the Bulls did well. Embrose is a fine player with an ability to hit a gap, pass well and open a game up, especially when the opposition starts to tire in the second half.

"He's arguably far more dangerous in the final 20 minutes than Ivan, who's more of an all-round, dependable player."

Swanepoel also noted that once Van Zyl is out of the picture, one could reasonably expect Papier to seize his chance.

"Starting regularly gives you confidence. I'm confident Embrose will embrace the opportunity."

Would the gifted Embrose Papier flourish as the Bulls top dog at No 9 once Ivan van Zyl jets off or will he need to be kept on his toes by someone in the mould of Francois Hougaard?

