1h ago

Former Bok prop named head coach for Sharks' Currie Cup campaign

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Etienne Fynn during a Sharks training session. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Former Springbok prop Etienne Fynn will be the Sharks' head coach in the 2022 Currie Cup.
  • Fynn will be assisted by another former Springbok and Sharks star, JP Pietersen.
  • Sean Everitt remains head coach of the Sharks' United Rugby Championship side.

Former Springbok prop Etienne Fynn has been named head coach of the Sharks' Currie Cup team, while Sean Everitt remains at the helm during the United Rugby Championship.

The decision was made due to the two competitions running concurrently.

Fynn's assistant during the Currie Cup will be Sharks and Springbok legend JP Pietersen.

"Fynn is no stranger to coaching, having held the role of forwards coach over various Sharks campaigns in the past two years and his elevation to head coach in this campaign is a step in the right direction," the Sharks said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pietersen not only brings vast playing experience and is well-versed in what it takes to be successful but is also highly respected by the players who can relate to him. His contributions and involvement in this campaign will be immense."

The Sharks added that the duo would be assisted by specialist coaches in their set-up, namely Warren Whiteley (lineouts), Phiwe Nomlomo (off-the-ball and skills), John McFarland (defence) and Aksventi Giorgadze (scrums), who will share overlapping duties in the respective competitions.

Commenting on the Currie Cup coaching team appointments, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: "Building player depth is important, but equally crucial is having coaches in our set-up that can be up-skilled and are able to make a seamless transition to the next level. Creating pathways for growth and success is very much within our DNA and these appointments speak to that vision.

"We are confident that Etienne, JP and all the other coaches involved in this campaign will bring the best out of the Currie Cup squad and we remain committed to providing a strong platform for them to thrive."

Meanwhile, in a first for a Sharks senior men's team, the Durban franchise announced Lusanda Mtiya as team manager for the Currie Cup campaign.

Mtiya herself is an accomplished rugby player, having represented both the Springbok and KZN women's teams as well as being part of the KZN referees' panel.

"Lusanda’s appointment speaks of the Sharks commitment to provide equal opportunities for women in our sport and her involvement creates gender diversity within the set-up of our rugby structures," added Coetzee. She is a welcomed addition and will bring a feminine touch and a strong voice to the team environment."

The 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division will feature seven teams, with 12 matches to be played on a home-and-away basis.

The Durbanites will open their campaign against Griquas at Kings Park on Wednesday, 19 January.

Currie Cup Premier Division 2022 (all fixtures are subject to change; venues and kick-off times to be confirmed):

Friday/Saturday, 14/15 January

Western Province v Lions

Cheetahs v Griquas

Pumas v Bulls

Wednesday, 19 January

Western Province v Bulls

Sharks v Griquas

Lions v Pumas

Wednesday, 2 February

Sharks v Western Province

Bulls v Cheetahs

Griquas v Pumas

Friday/Saturday, 18/19 February

Lions v Sharks

Griquas v Western Province

Pumas v Cheetahs

Friday/Saturday, 4/5 March

Cheetahs v Lions

Griquas v Bulls

Pumas v Sharks

Wednesday, 16 March

Bulls v Sharks

Cheetahs v Western Province

Griquas v Lions

Wednesday, 23 March

Western Province v Pumas

Sharks v Cheetahs

Lions v Bulls

Wednesday, 6 April

Bulls v Western Province

Griquas v Sharks

Pumas v Lions

Friday/Saturday, 15/16 April

Western Province v Cheetahs

Sharks v Bulls

Lions v Griquas

Friday/Saturday, 6/7 May

Sharks v Pumas

Lions v Cheetahs

Bulls v Griquas

Friday/Saturday, 13/14 May

Bulls v Lions

Cheetahs v Sharks

Pumas v Western Province

Friday/Saturday, 27/28 May

Lions v Western Province

Bulls v Pumas

Griquas v Cheetahs

Friday/Saturday, 3/4 June

Western Province v Griquas

Sharks v Lions

Cheetahs v Pumas

Friday/Saturday, 10/11 June

Western Province v Sharks

Cheetahs v Bulls

Pumas v Griquas

18 June

Currie Cup Semi-Finals

25 June

Currie Cup Final

2 July

Champions Match

