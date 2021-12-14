Former Bok prop named head coach for Sharks' Currie Cup campaign

Former Springbok prop Etienne Fynn will be the Sharks' head coach in the 2022 Currie Cup.

Fynn will be assisted by another former Springbok and Sharks star, JP Pietersen.

Sean Everitt remains head coach of the Sharks' United Rugby Championship side.

Former Springbok prop Etienne Fynn has been named head coach of the Sharks' Currie Cup team, while Sean Everitt remains at the helm during the United Rugby Championship.

The decision was made due to the two competitions running concurrently.

Fynn's assistant during the Currie Cup will be Sharks and Springbok legend JP Pietersen.

"Fynn is no stranger to coaching, having held the role of forwards coach over various Sharks campaigns in the past two years and his elevation to head coach in this campaign is a step in the right direction," the Sharks said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pietersen not only brings vast playing experience and is well-versed in what it takes to be successful but is also highly respected by the players who can relate to him. His contributions and involvement in this campaign will be immense."

The Sharks added that the duo would be assisted by specialist coaches in their set-up, namely Warren Whiteley (lineouts), Phiwe Nomlomo (off-the-ball and skills), John McFarland (defence) and Aksventi Giorgadze (scrums), who will share overlapping duties in the respective competitions.

Commenting on the Currie Cup coaching team appointments, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: "Building player depth is important, but equally crucial is having coaches in our set-up that can be up-skilled and are able to make a seamless transition to the next level. Creating pathways for growth and success is very much within our DNA and these appointments speak to that vision.

"We are confident that Etienne, JP and all the other coaches involved in this campaign will bring the best out of the Currie Cup squad and we remain committed to providing a strong platform for them to thrive."

Introducing our Carling Currie Cup coaching staff for 2022??In a first for a Sharks senior men’s team, we are delighted to announce that Lusanda Mtiya has been appointed team manager for the Cell C Sharks Currie Cup campaign. #OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/LziK8Dge5X — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, in a first for a Sharks senior men's team, the Durban franchise announced Lusanda Mtiya as team manager for the Currie Cup campaign.

Mtiya herself is an accomplished rugby player, having represented both the Springbok and KZN women's teams as well as being part of the KZN referees' panel.

"Lusanda’s appointment speaks of the Sharks commitment to provide equal opportunities for women in our sport and her involvement creates gender diversity within the set-up of our rugby structures," added Coetzee. She is a welcomed addition and will bring a feminine touch and a strong voice to the team environment."

The 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division will feature seven teams, with 12 matches to be played on a home-and-away basis.

The Durbanites will open their campaign against Griquas at Kings Park on Wednesday, 19 January.