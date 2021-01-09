Currie Cup

Frans Steyn boots Cheetahs to victory over Griquas to finish Currie Cup season on a high

Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn kicks a penalty during the Currie Cup clash against Griquas in Kimberley on 9 January 2020.
Veteran centre Frans Steyn's boot proved decisive as the Cheetahs beat Griquas 22-18 (half-time 10-6) in their final Currie Cup clash of the season on Saturday.

Griquas outscored the Cheetahs by two tries to one, but Steyn's prodigious boot enabled the men from Bloemfontein to finish the season on a high.

Steyn was successful with all his attempts at goal, which included five penalties and a conversion.

The win was the Cheetahs' sixth of the season, but it's not enough for them to reach the playoffs as they finish on 31 points, three behind the fourth-placed Lions.

Griquas had a chance to win the game in the dying moments but a lost lineout on the Cheetahs tryline left their coach Scott Mathie shaking his head in disbelief.

Despite being competitive for large parts of the season, Griquas remain without a victory and finish at the bottom of the table.

Steyn was named Champion of the Match for the second week in a row.

Scorers:

Griquas

Try: Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Kasende

Conversion: George Whitehead

Penalties: Tinus de Beer (2)

Cheetahs

Try: Marnus van der Merwe

Conversion: Frans Steyn

Penalties: Steyn (5)

Teams:

Griquas

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 Harlon Klaasen, 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Eduan Keyter, 10 Tinus de Beer, 9 Zak Burger (captain), 8 Johan Momsen, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Gideon van der Merwe, 5 Cameron Lindsay, 4 Adre Smith, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Alandre van Rooyen, 1 Mox Mxoli

Substitutes: 16 CJ Conradie, 17 Bandisa Ndlovu, 18 Tijde Visser, 19 Ewan Coetzee, 20 Siba Qoma, 21 Ashlon Davids, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Ederies Arendse

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Reinhardt Fortuin, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 George Cronje, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner (captain), 3 Khuta Mchunu, 2 Marnus van der Merwe, 1 Boan Venter

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Cameron Dawson, 18 Khuta Mchunu, 19 Victor Sekekete, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rhyno Smith

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

