Frans Steyn's easy answer on when he'll retire: 'The day I stop getting angry'

Anybody wondering when Frans Steyn will retire has been given an answer: When he stops getting angry on the field.

The Springbok legend has been in outstanding form for the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup and says he's still going strong.

Steyn gave young WP pivot Kade Wolhurter a torrid time in a match on Wednesday night, but labels him a fine prospect.

If Springbok management are going to go through with their reported plan to favour locally-based players in 2022, then there's probably no better candidate for the No 12 jersey than Frans Steyn.



The 34-year-old veteran is certainly displaying the type of form that makes him irresistible for selection, illuminating the Currie Cup with some superb performance for the Cheetahs.

He revelled in Wednesday's gritty 24-17 win over Western Province, proving as robust as ever.

And Steyn has a typically frank motivation for wanting to keep on going.

"I still get angry on the field," he said.

"The day that I'm no longer angry and accept mediocrity, that is the day I will stop. At the moment, I still get angry and want to compete.

"People still make me angry on the field. I'm still OK."

A man who bore the brunt of Steyn's anger on the night was rookie Province pivot Kade Wolhurter, who had a torrid outing trying to contain the Bok legend.

Yet, at 20, there's little doubt the gifted play-maker won't emerge stronger from the experience given his pedigree, which perhaps explains why Steyn wouldn't bother giving him some advice after their duel.

"I'm not the type of guy to give advice," he said.

"I wouldn't see the point because I myself never heeded advice when I was young. I just followed my own head.

"What I can say though is that I met Kade at (French club) Montpellier and he's a really nice young man. He's also a very good player and I believe he's going to be an important figure in our game in future."