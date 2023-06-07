From player under Plum to dad of two, JP Pietersen is relishing a Kings Park reunion

John Plumtree's return to the Sharks has been met with excitement by former Springbok wing JP Pietersen.

The excitement around head coach John Plumtree's return to the Sharks has been palpable, and among those who have eagerly been awaiting the New Zealander's arrival at Kings Park is JP Pietersen.

The former Sharks and Springbok back, who was recently installed as the franchise's head of junior rugby, played the bulk of his rugby in Durban under Plumtree.

Plumtree was still Dick Muir's assistant when a young Pietersen shot out the lights to a point where he became an automatic Bok pick at right wing.

Pietersen, whose 137 games for the Sharks were dovetailed with 70 Tests for the Boks, said there's more to Plumtree's coaching bows than what he had in his first stint with the union.

"He knows the Sharks' DNA, inside-out, from the 1990s right up until the 2000s," Pietersen said.

"He'll bring back what Durban people like to see and I think he knows how to get them back and excited.

"He's very professional when it comes to rugby coaching. We haven't seen each other for a long time now and he went and upskilled himself.

"There's more to Plum than what we last saw when he was here and, for me, it's going to be exciting to learn from him.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since Pietersen last played under Plumtree.

"When I spoke to him, he said the last time he saw me, I wasn't married and now that he's back, I now have a wife and two kids," Pietersen laughed.

"It's been that long and I'm excited to see him."

The Sharks, who are locked in for a home semi-final regardless of what happens in their Currie Cup game against Western Province at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, have made subtle coaching changes.

One of them was Currie Cup coach Joey Mongalo being installed as the United Rugby Championship defence coach.

Sharks media manager Novashni Chetty clarified that the franchise will only make their Currie Cup head coaching appointment once next season's tournament is finalised.

For Pietersen, his job is to ensure Plumtree has a delightful selection headache with an influx of talented junior players.

"I have to set up a whole program for the Under-19s, Under-20s and the Under-21s," Pietersen said.

"I'm very passionate about kids coming through to Durban. I was once a youngster and I know East London inside out.

"I have to develop players who are going into the Sharks system and my main job is to give Plum headaches and pressure from the bottom up."