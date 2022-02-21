Georgia, Zimbabwe and Kenya join SA's Currie Cup structure

SA Rugby has confirmed its competition structure for the remainder of the 2022 rugby season.

Georgia, Zimbabwe and Kenya have been added in a 10-team Currie Cup First Division.

The Women's Premier Division has been expanded to seven teams, with the Golden Lions Women added to the mix.

International outfits Georgia, Zimbabwe and Kenya have been added to this year's Currie Cup First Division roster.

With the United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup Premier Division already in full swing, SA Rugby on Monday confirmed the competition structure for the remainder of the local rugby calendar, which will include a 10-team Currie Cup First Division as well as seven teams in an expanded Women's Premier Division.

The Currie Cup Premier Division kicked off in January to allow the SA domestic season to align with the northern hemisphere.

The country's four top franchises - the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions - ply their trade in the United Rugby Championship, which culminates in the final on 18 June. The Currie Cup Premier Division final is a week later on 25 June.

In the Currie Cup First Division, Georgia, Zimbabwe and Kenya will be joined by defending champions the Leopards, Griffons, South Western Districts, Boland, Eastern Province, Border and the Valke. It will be a single round of action, with the final scheduled for the final weekend of June.

Last December, SA Rugby's General Council approved a motion that the top South African team in the First Division be automatically promoted to the Premier Division at the end of the 2022 Currie Cup season, creating an eight-team Premier Division.

In addition, the promoted team will be entrenched for two seasons (until the end of the 2024 Currie Cup season) when the bottom team in the Premier Division will be automatically relegated in favour of the top South African team in the First Division, which will also be entrenched for two seasons before promotion/relegation at the end of the 2026 season.

SA Rugby added that plans on a competition for the First Division sides in the last quarter of the year were also underway and would be confirmed in due course.

Women's rugby

On the women's domestic front, the Golden Lions Women will join the six teams from the 2021 Women's Premier Division - defending champions Border Ladies, as well as Western Province, EP Queens, Boland Dames, Blue Bulls Women and Sharks Women.

This new-look competition will be played over a single round from 23 April, with the final scheduled for 30 July.

The Women's First Division, featuring eight teams - Leopards, Valke, Limpopo, Pumas, Free State, Griffons, Griquas and SWD - commences on 11 June, with the structure of the competition to be confirmed in due course.

Juniors

The SA Rugby U20 Cup competition will be contested over a single round by the Bulls, Cheetahs, Eastern Province, Leopards, Lions, Sharks and Western Province, with the first round of fixtures on 25/26 February and the final on 16 April.

Six teams will contest the U20 Shield from 9 April. The teams will be split into two groups - North (Limpopo, Pumas and Valke) and South (Boland, Border and SWD) - with the group winners squaring off in the final on 28 May.

The newly introduced U21 Cup and Shield competitions start simultaneously on 20 August and after a single round of fixtures, the two top sides will battle it out for the title on 15 October.

The U21 Cup will see the Bulls, Free State, Eastern Province, Leopards, Lions, Sharks and Western Province battle it out, while the U21 Shield will be contested by Boland, Border, Griffons, Griquas, Limpopo, Pumas and Valke.

SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, said the governing body was looking forward to the year ahead.

"Understandably, it has been very difficult to plan for the new season in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and while a number of variables may yet change our plans, we are pleased to announce these competitions, ranging from the Currie Cup First Division and women’s leagues down to provincial age-group rugby," said Roux.

"I'd like to commend the union CEOs and coaches for working so hard on numerous calls with our Rugby Department to produce a workable schedule despite all the challenges, which includes a very full roster for the remainder of the season, as well as our broadcast partner for getting on-board with these plans in an extraordinary season."