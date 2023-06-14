Goosen puts Boks on backburner as Currie Cup rush with Bulls comes first

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen said his focus is on helping the Bulls get into the Currie Cup final.

Goosen, who is not part of the national training squad, has been in the Springbok conversation for the past two years, but injuries have got in the way.

Goosen had good things to say about Morne Steyn and Bismarck du Plessis, who are at the end of their careers and played their formative rugby in Bloemfontein.

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen said his main focus is on getting the Bulls into the Currie Cup final, with the Cheetahs standing in their way on Saturday in Bloemfontein.

Goosen has consistently stayed in Springbok selection conversations, but he isn't part of the national team's training squad that has convened in Pretoria.

Goosen has had two major injuries to contend with over the past two years, with those impediments being a knee and a shoulder issue.

Goosen made his proper comeback towards the end of the United Rugby Championship and has been a regular feature for the Bulls since.

The 30-year-old, who won the URC's Golden Boot award, admitted to his frustrations that emanated from his injuries.

However, he said he has put in enough games to warrant consistency in performance and selection, while letting everything else sort itself out.

"I've had a tough season with a lot of injuries," Goosen said.

"I've played a lot of games where I wasn't at 100 percent, but this weekend will be a nice challenge for me in Bloem.

"I know the ground well and I'm looking forward to the challenge, but at the moment, I'm focusing on the Currie Cup and doing my best for the Bulls.

"I'm feeling very good, and I've been training well."

Saturday's trip to Bloemfontein is also the potential final rugby step for veterans Morne Steyn and Bismarck du Plessis.

The Springbok duo both played their formative rugby in the City of Roses before moving elsewhere to flourish.

Steyn went to Sand du Plessis before heading up the N1 to make his name in Pretoria, while Du Plessis graduated from rugby factory Grey College, but quickly moved east on the N5 and N3 to build his rugby resume at the Sharks.

Being a flyhalf, Goosen had a close-quarters university in Steyn to learn from, with Steyn bowing out of the game with two successes against the British & Irish Lions, alongside Currie Cup and Super Rugby titles.

"I've got huge respect for both of the guys, and I've learned a lot from Morras (Steyn)," Goosen said.

"He's been here at the Bulls for a long time and he's an easy-going guy. He may be the joker in the team, but he works unbelievably hard at his game, especially his kicking game.

"I've taken so much from him, especially from his kicking game. I've got more of a running game, so it was good for me to see what he does off the field.

Goosen, a South African Schools rugby representative, would've known a lot about Du Plessis from his time at Grey College.

Goosen has played with Du Plessis with the Boks and in France in Montpellier, where they were coached by Bulls' current director of rugby, Jake White.

Goosen said Du Plessis's straightforward nature made him a very good person to be around.

"He's difficult," Goosen chirped.

"I played with him at the Boks and at Montpellier and we've come a long way.

"He's a good guy, straight and narrow and you know where you stand with him. He's a hard worker and a team guy.

"We're going to miss them and they’re going to leave a big hole here."