Currie Cup

47m ago

add bookmark

Griquas, Bulls share points as Currie Cup match is cancelled due to Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jake White (Gallo)
Jake White (Gallo)

The Currie Cup fourth round clash between Griquas and the Bulls scheduled for Kimberley on Saturday has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken on Thursday after players and management from the Bulls returned positive tests for Covid-19.

SA Rugby said in a press statement that the match would be declared a draw, with both teams receiving two log points.

The other matches scheduled for this weekend - Pumas v Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday and Lions v Sharks in Durban on Saturday remain unaffected.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Tempers flare as Eben Etzebeth loses cool with Toulon team-mate
Frans Steyn shows flexibility with flyhalf switch for Pumas trip
John Dobson tips JD Schickerling for Springbok recall
Read more on:
bullsgriquascurrie cupkimberleypretoriacoronavirusrugby
loading... Live
Australia 0
India 84/2
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10645 votes
Cricket
12% - 2926 votes
Football
19% - 4757 votes
Athletics
2% - 634 votes
Boxing
1% - 244 votes
Cycling
2% - 589 votes
Golf
5% - 1287 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2140 votes
Tennis
3% - 847 votes
Water sports
1% - 226 votes
American sports
1% - 311 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 817 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo