Griquas, Bulls share points as Currie Cup match is cancelled due to Covid-19

The Currie Cup fourth round clash between Griquas and the Bulls scheduled for Kimberley on Saturday has been cancelled in line with Covid-19 protocols.

The decision was taken on Thursday after players and management from the Bulls returned positive tests for Covid-19.

SA Rugby said in a press statement that the match would be declared a draw, with both teams receiving two log points.

The other matches scheduled for this weekend - Pumas v Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday and Lions v Sharks in Durban on Saturday remain unaffected.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff